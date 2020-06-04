Osoyoos Provides Update on Annual and Special Meeting

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2020) - Osoyoos Cannabis Inc. (CSE: OSO) ("Osoyoos" or the "Company") announced today that the Company has rescheduled its next annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Annual Meeting") to be held on August 7, 2020.

Management had initially scheduled its Annual Meeting to be held on July 20, 2020 in anticipation that it would be able to complete and include the Company's audited annual financial statements for year ended April 30, 2020 (the "Annual Financial Statements") in the mailing package to shareholders. Due to delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company has determined that it will not be able to complete and file its Annual Financial Statements on such expedited timeline as initially planned and has revised its Annual Meeting date as a result. The Company still fully expects to file its Annual Financial Statements early and in accordance with National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations and does not intend to rely on any exemptive relief available to it as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Company will continue to evaluate concerns relating to the COVID-19 pandemic and will follow the guidelines and advice of Canada's Public Health Agency as well as regulations from provincial and territorial governments with respect of the pandemic.

