CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Osoyoos Cannabis Inc.    OSO

OSOYOOS CANNABIS INC.

(OSO)
  Report
News 
News

Osoyoos Provides Update on Annual and Special Meeting

06/04/2020 | 05:25pm EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2020) - Osoyoos Cannabis Inc. (CSE: OSO) ("Osoyoos" or the "Company") announced today that the Company has rescheduled its next annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Annual Meeting") to be held on August 7, 2020.

Management had initially scheduled its Annual Meeting to be held on July 20, 2020 in anticipation that it would be able to complete and include the Company's audited annual financial statements for year ended April 30, 2020 (the "Annual Financial Statements") in the mailing package to shareholders. Due to delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company has determined that it will not be able to complete and file its Annual Financial Statements on such expedited timeline as initially planned and has revised its Annual Meeting date as a result. The Company still fully expects to file its Annual Financial Statements early and in accordance with National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations and does not intend to rely on any exemptive relief available to it as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Company will continue to evaluate concerns relating to the COVID-19 pandemic and will follow the guidelines and advice of Canada's Public Health Agency as well as regulations from provincial and territorial governments with respect of the pandemic.

About Osoyoos Cannabis Inc.

Osoyoos Cannabis Inc. has a joint-venture agreement with a private, vertically-integrated licensed producer under the Cannabis Act (Canada) to offer contract tolling extraction services to third-party businesses. The Company is also seeking out other opportunities within the cannabis industry both in Canada and internationally.

For further information, please contact:
Gerry Goldberg
Executive Chairman
(416) 460-3000
ggoldberg@osoyooscannabis.com

DISCLAIMER & READER ADVISORY

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "may", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to the execution of the Company's business plan. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the parties. The material factors and assumptions include regulatory and other third-party approvals; licensing and other risks. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the parties are not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/57316


© Newsfilecorp 2020
