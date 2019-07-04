Target company: OSRAM Licht AG; Bidder: Luz (C-BC) BidCo GmbH
Dissemination of an announcement according to the German Securities
Acquisition and Takeover Act (WpÜG), transmitted by DGAP - a service of
EQS Group AG.
The bidder is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Announcement of the decision to make a
voluntary public takeover offer (freiwilliges öffentliches
Übernahmeangebot)
pursuant to Section 10 paras. 1 and 3 in connection with Sections 29 para.
1 and 34 of the
German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act
(Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz - WpÜG)
Bidder:
Luz (C-BC) Bidco GmbH
c/o Kirkland & Ellis International LLP
Maximilianstr. 11
80539 Munich
Germany
registered with the commercial register of the local court of Munich,
Germany, under HRB 247053
Target:
OSRAM Licht AG
Marcel-Breuer-Str. 6
80807 Munich
Germany
registered with the commercial register of the local court of Munich,
Germany, under HRB 199675
WKN LED400 / ISIN DE000LED4000
On 4 July 2019, Luz (C-BC) Bidco GmbH (the 'Bidder'), a holding company
jointly controlled by investment funds advised by or affiliated with Bain
Capital Private Equity and The Carlyle Group, has decided to make a
voluntary public takeover offer (freiwilliges öffentliches
Übernahmeangebot) to the shareholders of OSRAM Licht AG (the 'Company') for
the acquisition of all non-par value registered shares in the Company (ISIN
DE000LED4000), each share representing a proportionate amount of EUR 1 of
the share capital of the Company, (the 'OSRAM Shares') against payment of a
cash offer price of EUR 35.00 per OSRAM Share (the 'Offer'). The Offer will
be subject to a minimum acceptance threshold of 70% of all OSRAM Shares
(excluding treasury shares), merger control clearances, and other customary
conditions.
Today, the Bidder with the Company entered into an investment agreement
regarding the principal terms and conditions of the Offer as well as the
mutual intentions and understandings with regard to the future
collaboration.
The offer document for the Offer (in the German language and a non-binding
English translation thereof) and other information relating to the Offer
will be published on the internet at https://www.luz-offer.com.
Important Notice
This announcement is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an
offer to sell shares in the Company. The Offer itself as well as its terms
and conditions and further provisions concerning the Offer will be set out
in the offer document in detail after the German Federal Financial
Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht) has
approved the publication of the offer document. Investors and holders of
shares in the Company are strongly advised to thoroughly read the offer
document and all other relevant documents regarding the Offer upon their
availability since they will contain important information.
The Offer will exclusively be subject to the laws of the Federal Republic
of Germany and certain applicable provisions of securities law of the
United States of America. Any agreement that is entered into as a result of
accepting the Offer will be exclusively governed by the laws of the Federal
Republic of Germany and is to be interpreted in accordance with such laws.
Munich, 4 July 2019
Luz (C-BC) Bidco GmbH
End of WpÜG announcement
