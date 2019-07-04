Log in
DGAP-WpÜG: Takeover Offer;

0
07/04/2019 | 04:25pm EDT

Target company: OSRAM Licht AG; Bidder: Luz (C-BC) BidCo GmbH

Dissemination of an announcement according to the German Securities 
Acquisition and Takeover Act (WpÜG), transmitted by DGAP - a service of 
EQS Group AG.
The bidder is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Announcement of the decision to make a
voluntary public takeover offer (freiwilliges öffentliches
Übernahmeangebot)
pursuant to Section 10 paras. 1 and 3 in connection with Sections 29 para.
1 and 34 of the
German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act
(Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz - WpÜG)

Bidder:
Luz (C-BC) Bidco GmbH
c/o Kirkland & Ellis International LLP
Maximilianstr. 11
80539 Munich
Germany
registered with the commercial register of the local court of Munich,
Germany, under HRB 247053

Target:
OSRAM Licht AG
Marcel-Breuer-Str. 6
80807 Munich
Germany
registered with the commercial register of the local court of Munich,
Germany, under HRB 199675
WKN LED400 / ISIN DE000LED4000

On 4 July 2019, Luz (C-BC) Bidco GmbH (the 'Bidder'), a holding company
jointly controlled by investment funds advised by or affiliated with Bain
Capital Private Equity and The Carlyle Group, has decided to make a
voluntary public takeover offer (freiwilliges öffentliches
Übernahmeangebot) to the shareholders of OSRAM Licht AG (the 'Company') for
the acquisition of all non-par value registered shares in the Company (ISIN
DE000LED4000), each share representing a proportionate amount of EUR 1 of
the share capital of the Company, (the 'OSRAM Shares') against payment of a
cash offer price of EUR 35.00 per OSRAM Share (the 'Offer'). The Offer will
be subject to a minimum acceptance threshold of 70% of all OSRAM Shares
(excluding treasury shares), merger control clearances, and other customary
conditions.

Today, the Bidder with the Company entered into an investment agreement
regarding the principal terms and conditions of the Offer as well as the
mutual intentions and understandings with regard to the future
collaboration.

The offer document for the Offer (in the German language and a non-binding
English translation thereof) and other information relating to the Offer
will be published on the internet at https://www.luz-offer.com.

Important Notice

This announcement is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an
offer to sell shares in the Company. The Offer itself as well as its terms
and conditions and further provisions concerning the Offer will be set out
in the offer document in detail after the German Federal Financial
Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht) has
approved the publication of the offer document. Investors and holders of
shares in the Company are strongly advised to thoroughly read the offer
document and all other relevant documents regarding the Offer upon their
availability since they will contain important information.

The Offer will exclusively be subject to the laws of the Federal Republic
of Germany and certain applicable provisions of securities law of the
United States of America. Any agreement that is entered into as a result of
accepting the Offer will be exclusively governed by the laws of the Federal
Republic of Germany and is to be interpreted in accordance with such laws.

Munich, 4 July 2019

Luz (C-BC) Bidco GmbH

End of WpÜG announcement

The 04.07.2019 DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, 
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Listed: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), München;
Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover, Stuttgart, Tradegate
Exchange

© EQS 2019
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 3 547 M
EBIT 2019 -5,25 M
Net income 2019 -153 M
Debt 2019 239 M
Yield 2019 3,39%
P/E ratio 2019 -21,5x
P/E ratio 2020 34,9x
EV / Sales2019 0,93x
EV / Sales2020 0,89x
Capitalization 3 061 M
Chart OSRAM LICHT
Duration : Period :
OSRAM Licht Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OSRAM LICHT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 37,5  €
Last Close Price 33,0  €
Spread / Highest target 112%
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Olaf Berlien Chief Executive Officer
Peter Bauer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ingo Bank Chief Financial Officer
Stefan Horst Michael Kampmann Chief Technology Officer
Christine Bortenlänger Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OSRAM LICHT-14.95%3 426
KEYENCE CORPORATION25.66%75 578
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE35.10%49 486
EMERSON ELECTRIC10.96%40 682
NIDEC CORPORATION24.63%40 408
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.29.75%40 122
