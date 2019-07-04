Target company: OSRAM Licht AG; Bidder: Luz (C-BC) BidCo GmbH Dissemination of an announcement according to the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (WpÜG), transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The bidder is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Announcement of the decision to make a voluntary public takeover offer (freiwilliges öffentliches Übernahmeangebot) pursuant to Section 10 paras. 1 and 3 in connection with Sections 29 para. 1 and 34 of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz - WpÜG) Bidder: Luz (C-BC) Bidco GmbH c/o Kirkland & Ellis International LLP Maximilianstr. 11 80539 Munich Germany registered with the commercial register of the local court of Munich, Germany, under HRB 247053 Target: OSRAM Licht AG Marcel-Breuer-Str. 6 80807 Munich Germany registered with the commercial register of the local court of Munich, Germany, under HRB 199675 WKN LED400 / ISIN DE000LED4000 On 4 July 2019, Luz (C-BC) Bidco GmbH (the 'Bidder'), a holding company jointly controlled by investment funds advised by or affiliated with Bain Capital Private Equity and The Carlyle Group, has decided to make a voluntary public takeover offer (freiwilliges öffentliches Übernahmeangebot) to the shareholders of OSRAM Licht AG (the 'Company') for the acquisition of all non-par value registered shares in the Company (ISIN DE000LED4000), each share representing a proportionate amount of EUR 1 of the share capital of the Company, (the 'OSRAM Shares') against payment of a cash offer price of EUR 35.00 per OSRAM Share (the 'Offer'). The Offer will be subject to a minimum acceptance threshold of 70% of all OSRAM Shares (excluding treasury shares), merger control clearances, and other customary conditions. Today, the Bidder with the Company entered into an investment agreement regarding the principal terms and conditions of the Offer as well as the mutual intentions and understandings with regard to the future collaboration. The offer document for the Offer (in the German language and a non-binding English translation thereof) and other information relating to the Offer will be published on the internet at https://www.luz-offer.com. Important Notice This announcement is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell shares in the Company. The Offer itself as well as its terms and conditions and further provisions concerning the Offer will be set out in the offer document in detail after the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht) has approved the publication of the offer document. Investors and holders of shares in the Company are strongly advised to thoroughly read the offer document and all other relevant documents regarding the Offer upon their availability since they will contain important information. The Offer will exclusively be subject to the laws of the Federal Republic of Germany and certain applicable provisions of securities law of the United States of America. Any agreement that is entered into as a result of accepting the Offer will be exclusively governed by the laws of the Federal Republic of Germany and is to be interpreted in accordance with such laws. Munich, 4 July 2019 Luz (C-BC) Bidco GmbH End of WpÜG announcement The 04.07.2019 DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Listed: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), München; Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange