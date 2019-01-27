History and Technology in Harmony: St. Peter's Basilica Shines in a New Light

Osram's innovative, digital lighting concept makes the artistic
treasures of the world's largest basilica shine in new splendor
Following nearly 18 month of planning and the installation of a new
LED lighting system, St. Peter’s Basilica now shines in brilliant light.
The entire lighting concept for the project was tailor-made by Osram to
highlight all the treasures of the world's most important and historic
basilica. More than 780 special luminaires equipped with approximately
100,000 LEDs were used in this project. Thanks to intelligent lighting
control, the lighting of the church, which covers an area of around
22,000 square meters, can be quickly and easily adapted to predefined
lighting scenarios. With the new LED light, for example, the mosaics in
the domes of the side aisles now can be seen down to the smallest
detail. Numerous works of art that previously disappeared in
semi-darkness now shine in all their glory.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190127005028/en/
Main dome in St. Peter's Basilica with new illumination (Source: ARCHIVIO FOTOGRAFICO FABBRICA DI SAN PIETRO)
“We are very proud of this lighting masterpiece in St. Peter’s
Basilica,” said Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG. “The project
demonstrates just how history and high tech can be combined in the best
possible way by using the right expertise. More than 500 years of
history are now being bathed in digitally controlled LED light.”
“This project provides a significant service, both to art lovers and
to those who come on pilgrimage to this symbol of Catholicism. We are
pleased that a special light has been cast on this important location –
thanks to the new illumination,” says S.E. Cardinal Giuseppe Bertello,
President of the Governorate of the Vatican City State.
“The Basilica’s new lighting system fits in perfectly with the
requirements for worship, prayer and celebration – particularly when the
Holy Father is in attendance. At the same time, this ‘intelligent’
illumination has also allowed us to achieve another purpose: to be able
to admire the architectural beauty of the Basilica,” says S.E. Cardinal
Angelo Comastri, Archpriest of the Vatican Pope's Basilica of St. Peter.
“This project involved collaboration between the Technical Services
of the Governorate and Osram. Together, they made up a unique team that
succeeded, thanks to all its experience, in implementing a huge and
unique project,” says Mons. Don Rafael Garcia De La Serrana Villalobos,
Director of Technical Services of the Governorate of the Vatican City
State.
The innovative LED illumination with high spectral quality and efficient
photometric distribution has significantly reduced glare. Due to their
special geometry and compact dimensions, the luminaires could be
optimally integrated into the architecture. The number of luminaires
also has been significantly reduced thanks to their efficiency. Together
with the digital control system, energy savings of up to 90 percent are
possible compared with the old lighting.
The new LED lighting emphasizes the masterpieces inside the sacred
building, such as the mosaics covering more than 10,000 square meters,
and also enables visitors to read without straining their eyes.
Previously, the domes in the small side aisles, among other things, were
almost unlit; now the new lighting concept will set the stage for them
in the best possible way. Details that have never been visible before in
the 500-year history of St. Peter's Basilica, details that even art
experts were unaware of, now can be seen without disturbing reflections.
The digital control system allows specific lighting scenarios to be
selected, created or modified. Thanks to the new lighting, it is now
also possible to transmit television images in high and ultra-high
resolution settings with 4K or 8K.
All the installation work was carried out by the Vatican City's
Technical Directorate, which, among other things, made important
recommendations on the original project in close cooperation with the
Cathedral Construction Works of St. Peter's.
St. Peter's Basilica is 190 meters long and is visited daily by 27,000
visitors. The three ships each have a width of 58 meters; the central
nave measures almost 46 meters at the highest point of the vault. The
dome is about 137 meters high. Thanks to the new lighting concept, every
detail of this architectural masterpiece now can be seen in all its
splendor and beauty for the first time since construction began in 1506.
ABOUT OSRAM
OSRAM, based in Munich, is a leading global high-tech company with a
history dating back more than 110 years. Primarily focused on
semiconductor-based technologies, our products are used in highly
diverse applications ranging from virtual reality to autonomous driving
and from smart phones to smart and connected lighting solutions in
buildings and cities. OSRAM uses the endless possibilities of light to
improve the quality of life for individuals and communities. OSRAM’s
innovations enable people all over the world not only to see better, but
also to communicate, travel, work and live better. OSRAM has
approximately 27,400 employees worldwide as of end of fiscal 2018
(September 30) and generated revenue of more than €4.1 billion. The
company is listed on the stock exchanges in Frankfurt and Munich (ISIN:
DE000LED4000; WKN: LED400; trading symbol: OSR). Additional information
can be found at www.osram.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190127005028/en/