OSRAM IoT Awards 2019: Announcing the winners

- Minister of State for Digitalization Dorothee Bär names the 'Young Leader'

- Outstanding projects in the 'Analytics & AI', 'Building Automation' and 'Smart Logistics & Industry' categories

- OSRAM IoT Awards offer a platform to exchange and network

Yesterday evening, four winners were announced at the OSRAM IoT Awards ceremony which was being held for the first time. A six-member jury selected one person and three outstanding projects that demonstrate the possibilities of the Internet of Things (IoT). As the patron of the OSRAM IoT Awards, Minister of State for Digitalization Dorothee Bär presented the award in the 'Young Leader' category to a promising talent. With these awards, Osram recognizes the importance of IoT, gives the subject greater visibility and creates a platform where experts can exchange information. The award ceremony took place on September 17 in the Meistersaal in Berlin as part of a gala dinner for around 80 guests from industry and politics.

The Internet of Things is being used by companies on the one hand to save costs by digitalizing value-added chains and on the other hand to boost performance and set up entirely new business models. Osram is using IoT in its own production facilities and elsewhere, and is operating the first 5G campus network in Germany together with Telekom. The plant in Schwabmünchen is a prime example of how to turn a traditional production setup into an ultra-modern IoT production site with the aid of connectivity and sensor systems.

'The Internet of Things is revolutionizing everyday life, work and value creation by linking the analog world with the digital world. This results in endless opportunities for future collaboration, services and products', said Stefan Kampmann, CTO at Osram. 'With the OSRAM IoT Awards, we want to create an inspirational networking platform for visionaries and digital pioneers in the industry.'

The KONUX startup from Munich won the award in the 'Analytics & AI' category. KONUX has developed the first solution for predictive maintenance of rail vehicles, converting acceleration data into status indicators and using artificial intelligence to analyzing trends and produce forecasts.

The British startup Pointr impressed the jury with a project at London's second largest airport and picked up the award in the 'Building Automation' category. Pointr controls the indoor navigation system at Gatwick airport. This means that passengers are localized with a high degree of precision and offered an AR-based navigation service to get to their destination in the airport as quickly as possible.

EcoG, a Munich-based startup, emerged as the winner in the 'Smart Logistics & Industry' category. The aim of EcoG is to make charging electric vehicles profitable. Its hardware-independent software stack and its operating system simplify the scaling and integration of charging stations. What's more, the open API makes developing new services not only easier but also more cost-effective.

The award in the 'Young Leader' category went to Laura Tönnies, CEO and co-founder of corrux GmbH. The 24-year-old from Munich co-founded the company as soon as she had completed her degree in mathematics at the city's Ludwig Maximilian University. The aim of the company is to minimize delays in major construction projects. The software from corrux monitors the heavy-duty construction machinery and shows whether it is operational and when a failure is imminent. This reduces the risk that the equipment will suddenly fail and put the site at a standstill.

All the winners scored with innovative IoT products that provide answers to major issues in their respective sectors and turn the Internet of Things from a vision of the future to an everyday fact throughout industry.

