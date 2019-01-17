OSRAM Licht AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 and Article 43, Section 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Munich, 17 January 2019

Notification pursuant to sections 40 (1), 43 (2) of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz WpHG)

Notification obligation for holders of significant equity interests

With the notification of voting rights on December 18, 2018, we were informed that Allianz Global Investors GmbH had exceeded the 10 percent disclosure threshold. With reference to the crossing of this threshold, Allianz Global Investors GmbH notified us on January 15, 2019, of the objectives pursued by the acquisition of voting rights in accordance with Section 43 paragraph 1 sentence 1 and 3 of the German Securities Trading Act WpHG:

1. Allianz Global Investors GmbH has no direct voting rights in OSRAM Licht AG. All voting rights are fully attributed to the funds managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH (the 'Funds') which in turn hold the voting rights.

2. The participation of the funds in the OSRAM Licht AG serves to achieve trading profits.

3. Allianz Global Investors GmbH intends, depending on the stock market price and the general economic situation of OSRAM Licht AG, to acquire additional voting rights by acquisition or otherwise for one or more funds within the next twelve months.

4. Allianz Global Investors GmbH aims to exert influence on the composition of administrative, management and supervisory bodies of OSRAM Licht AG by expressing its opinion, deliberations and recommendations. Neither is intended a direct participation in the relevant bodies or in the active management of OSRAM Licht AG (also not through affiliated third parties), nor is it intended to obtain a legal or de facto authority to issue instructions.

5. Allianz Global Investors GmbH is currently not seeking to significantly change the capital structure of OSRAM Licht AG, in particular with regard to the ratio of equity and debt financing and the dividend policy.

In addition, Allianz Global Investors GmbH notified us in accordance with Section 27a paragraph 1 sentence 1 and 4 of the German Securities Trading Act WpHG of the origin of the funds used to acquire the voting rights as follows:

The voting rights were acquired through the funds managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH. As a result, Allianz Global Investors GmbH has neither raised equity nor debt for the acquisition of voting rights.

Munich, January 17, 2019

OSRAM Licht AG