OSRAM LICHT

(OSR)
OSRAM Licht AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

02/14/2019 | 04:32am EST

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: OSRAM Licht AG
OSRAM Licht AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

14.02.2019 / 10:24
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer

Name: OSRAM Licht AG
Street: Marcel-Breuer-Straße 6
Postal code: 80807
City: München
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300SXOGQHLID37W55

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: UBS Group AG
City of registered office, country: Zurich, Switzerland

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.) 		% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) 		Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.) 		Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 5.15 % 1.37 % 6.52 % 96848074
Previous notification 2.91 % N/A % N/A % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG) 		Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG) 		Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG) 		Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000LED4000 4986580 % 5.15 %
Total 4986580 5.15 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right to recall of lent shares At any time 89770 0.09 %
Right of use over shares At any time 111887 0.12 %
Physically Settled Long Call Options 15.03.2019-21.06.2019 59100 0.06 %
Total 260757 0.27 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Short Put Options 15.02.2019-20.12.2019 Physical 820000 0.85 %
Equity Futures 15.03.2019 Cash 249867 0.26 %
Total 1069867 1.10 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
UBS Group AG % % % % % %
UBS AG 4.38% % % 5.63% %
UBS Group AG % % % % % %
UBS AG 4.38% % % 5.63% %
UBS Switzerland AG % % % % % %
UBS Group AG % % % % % %
UBS AG 4.38% % % 5.63% %
UBS Europe SE % % % % % %
UBS Gestion S.G.I.I.C., SA % % % % % %
UBS Group AG % % % % % %
UBS AG 4.38% % % 5.63% %
UBS Limited % % % % % %
UBS Group AG % % % % % %
UBS AG 4.38% % % 5.63% %
UBS Americas Holding LLC % % % % % %
UBS Americas Inc. % % % % % %
UBS Securities LLC % % % % % %
UBS Group AG % % % % % %
UBS AG 4.38% % % 5.63% %
UBS America Holding LLC % % % % % %
UBS Americas Inc. % % % % % %
UBS Asset Management (Americas) Inc. % % % % % %
UBS Asset Management Trust Company % % % % % %
UBS Group AG % % % % % %
UBS AG 4.38% % % 5.63% %
UBS Asset Management AG % % % % % %
UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd % % % % % %
UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd % % % % % %
UBS Asset Management (UK) Limited % % %
UBS Group AG % % % % % %
UBS AG 4.38% % % 5.63% %
UBS Asset Management AG % % % % % %
UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd % % % % % %
UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd % % % % % %
UBS Asset Management Life Ltd % % % % % %
UBS Group AG % % % % % %
UBS AG 4.38% % % 5.63% %
UBS Asset Management AG % % % % % %
UBS Management (Australia) Ltd % % % % % %
UBS Group AG % % % % % %
UBS AG 4.38% % % 5.63% %
UBS Asset Management AG % % % % % %
UBS Asset Management (Singapore) Ltd % % % % % %
UBS Group AG % % % % % %
UBS AG 4.38% % % 5.63% %
UBS Asset Management AG % % % % % %
UBS Fund Management (Luxembourg) SA % % % % % %
UBS Group AG % % % % % %
UBS AG 4.38% % % 5.63% %
UBS Asset Management AG % % % % % %
UBS Third Party Management Company SA % % % % % %
UBS Group AG % % % % % %
UBS AG 4.38% % % 5.63% %
UBS Asset Management AG % % % % % %
UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG % % % % % %
UBS Group AG % % % % % %
UBS AG 4.38% % % 5.63% %
UBS Asset Management AG % % % % % %
UBS Asset Management (Hong Kong) Ltd % % % % % %
UBS Group AG % % % % % %
UBS AG 4.38% % % 5.63% %
UBS (Jersey) Limited % % % % % %
UBS Trustees (Jersey) Ltd % % % % % %
UBS Group AG % % % % % %
UBS AG 4.38% % % 5.63% %
UBS Europe SE % % % % % %
UBS Europe SE (Luxembourg Branch) % % % % % %
UBS Group AG % % % % % %
UBS AG 4.38% % % 5.63% %
UBS Bank (Canada) % % % % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date


14.02.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Disclaimer

OSRAM Licht AG published this content on 14 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2019 09:31:09 UTC
