DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: OSRAM Licht AG
OSRAM Licht AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
14.02.2019 / 10:24
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|
Name:
|
OSRAM Licht AG
|
Street:
|
Marcel-Breuer-Straße 6
|
Postal code:
|
80807
|
City:
|
München
Germany
|
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|
549300SXOGQHLID37W55
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|
X
|
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|
Change of breakdown of voting rights
|
|
Other reason:
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|
Legal entity: UBS Group AG
City of registered office, country: Zurich, Switzerland
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:6. Total positions
7. Details on total positionsa. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|
% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|
% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|
Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|
New
|
5.15 %
|
1.37 %
|
6.52 %
|
96848074
|
Previous notification
|
2.91 %
|
N/A %
|
N/A %
|
/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|
ISIN
|
Absolute
|
In %
|
|
Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|
Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|
Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|
Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|
DE000LED4000
|
|
4986580
|
%
|
5.15 %
|
Total
|
4986580
|
5.15 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|
Type of instrument
|
Expiration or maturity date
|
Exercise or conversion period
|
Voting rights absolute
|
Voting rights in %
|
Right to recall of lent shares
|
|
At any time
|
89770
|
0.09 %
|
Right of use over shares
|
|
At any time
|
111887
|
0.12 %
|
Physically Settled Long Call Options
|
15.03.2019-21.06.2019
|
|
59100
|
0.06 %
|
|
|
Total
|
260757
|
0.27 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|
Type of instrument
|
Expiration or maturity date
|
Exercise or conversion period
|
Cash or physical settlement
|
Voting rights absolute
|
Voting rights in %
|
Short Put Options
|
15.02.2019-20.12.2019
|
|
Physical
|
820000
|
0.85 %
|
Equity Futures
|
15.03.2019
|
|
Cash
|
249867
|
0.26 %
|
|
|
|
Total
|
1069867
|
1.10 %
|
|
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|
X
|
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|
Name
|
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|
UBS Group AG
|
% %
|
% %
|
% %
|
UBS AG
|
4.38% %
|
%
|
5.63% %
|
|
|
|
|
UBS Group AG
|
% %
|
% %
|
% %
|
UBS AG
|
4.38% %
|
%
|
5.63% %
|
UBS Switzerland AG
|
% %
|
% %
|
% %
|
|
|
|
|
UBS Group AG
|
% %
|
% %
|
% %
|
UBS AG
|
4.38% %
|
%
|
5.63% %
|
UBS Europe SE
|
% %
|
% %
|
% %
|
UBS Gestion S.G.I.I.C., SA
|
% %
|
% %
|
% %
|
|
|
|
|
UBS Group AG
|
% %
|
% %
|
% %
|
UBS AG
|
4.38% %
|
%
|
5.63% %
|
UBS Limited
|
% %
|
% %
|
% %
|
|
|
|
|
UBS Group AG
|
% %
|
% %
|
% %
|
UBS AG
|
4.38% %
|
%
|
5.63% %
|
UBS Americas Holding LLC
|
% %
|
% %
|
% %
|
UBS Americas Inc.
|
% %
|
% %
|
% %
|
UBS Securities LLC
|
% %
|
% %
|
% %
|
|
|
|
|
UBS Group AG
|
% %
|
% %
|
% %
|
UBS AG
|
4.38% %
|
%
|
5.63% %
|
UBS America Holding LLC
|
% %
|
% %
|
% %
|
UBS Americas Inc.
|
% %
|
% %
|
% %
|
UBS Asset Management (Americas) Inc.
|
% %
|
% %
|
% %
|
UBS Asset Management Trust Company
|
% %
|
% %
|
% %
|
|
|
|
|
UBS Group AG
|
% %
|
% %
|
% %
|
UBS AG
|
4.38% %
|
%
|
5.63% %
|
UBS Asset Management AG
|
% %
|
% %
|
% %
|
UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd
|
% %
|
% %
|
% %
|
UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd
|
% %
|
% %
|
% %
|
UBS Asset Management (UK) Limited
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
UBS Group AG
|
% %
|
% %
|
% %
|
UBS AG
|
4.38% %
|
%
|
5.63% %
|
UBS Asset Management AG
|
% %
|
% %
|
% %
|
UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd
|
% %
|
% %
|
% %
|
UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd
|
% %
|
% %
|
% %
|
UBS Asset Management Life Ltd
|
% %
|
% %
|
% %
|
|
|
|
|
UBS Group AG
|
% %
|
% %
|
% %
|
UBS AG
|
4.38% %
|
%
|
5.63% %
|
UBS Asset Management AG
|
% %
|
% %
|
% %
|
UBS Management (Australia) Ltd
|
% %
|
% %
|
% %
|
|
|
|
|
UBS Group AG
|
% %
|
% %
|
% %
|
UBS AG
|
4.38% %
|
%
|
5.63% %
|
UBS Asset Management AG
|
% %
|
% %
|
% %
|
UBS Asset Management (Singapore) Ltd
|
% %
|
% %
|
% %
|
|
|
|
|
UBS Group AG
|
% %
|
% %
|
% %
|
UBS AG
|
4.38% %
|
%
|
5.63% %
|
UBS Asset Management AG
|
% %
|
% %
|
% %
|
UBS Fund Management (Luxembourg) SA
|
% %
|
% %
|
% %
|
|
|
|
|
UBS Group AG
|
% %
|
% %
|
% %
|
UBS AG
|
4.38% %
|
%
|
5.63% %
|
UBS Asset Management AG
|
% %
|
% %
|
% %
|
UBS Third Party Management Company SA
|
% %
|
% %
|
% %
|
|
|
|
|
UBS Group AG
|
% %
|
% %
|
% %
|
UBS AG
|
4.38% %
|
%
|
5.63% %
|
UBS Asset Management AG
|
% %
|
% %
|
% %
|
UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG
|
% %
|
% %
|
% %
|
|
|
|
|
UBS Group AG
|
% %
|
% %
|
% %
|
UBS AG
|
4.38% %
|
%
|
5.63% %
|
UBS Asset Management AG
|
% %
|
% %
|
% %
|
UBS Asset Management (Hong Kong) Ltd
|
% %
|
% %
|
% %
|
|
|
|
|
UBS Group AG
|
% %
|
% %
|
% %
|
UBS AG
|
4.38% %
|
%
|
5.63% %
|
UBS (Jersey) Limited
|
% %
|
% %
|
% %
|
UBS Trustees (Jersey) Ltd
|
% %
|
% %
|
% %
|
|
|
|
|
UBS Group AG
|
% %
|
% %
|
% %
|
UBS AG
|
4.38% %
|
%
|
5.63% %
|
UBS Europe SE
|
% %
|
% %
|
% %
|
UBS Europe SE (Luxembourg Branch)
|
% %
|
% %
|
% %
|
|
|
|
|
UBS Group AG
|
% %
|
% %
|
% %
|
UBS AG
|
4.38% %
|
%
|
5.63% %
|
UBS Bank (Canada)
|
% %
|
% %
|
% %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|
Proportion of voting rights
|
Proportion of instruments
|
Total of both
|
%
|
%
|
%
Date
Disclaimer
OSRAM Licht AG published this content on 14 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2019 09:31:09 UTC