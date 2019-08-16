Log in
OSRAM Licht AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

0
08/16/2019 | 03:35am EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: OSRAM Licht AG
OSRAM Licht AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

16.08.2019 / 09:31
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: OSRAM Licht AG
Street: Marcel-Breuer-Straße 6
Postal code: 80807
City: München
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300SXOGQHLID37W55

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: UBS Group AG
City of registered office, country: Zurich, Switzerland

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
UBS AG

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
09 Aug 2019

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 5.22 % 0.65 % 5.87 % 96848074
Previous notification 6.12 % 0.66 % 6.79 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000LED4000 5054868 % 5.22 %
Total 5054868 5.22 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right to recall of lent shares At any time 255775 0.26 %
Right of use over shares At any time 41827 0.04 %
Physically Settled Long Call Options 16.08.2019 50000 0.05 %
    Total 347602 0.36 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Short Put Options 20.09.2019 to 20.12.2019 Physical 270000 0.28 %
Equity Futures 20.09.2019 Cash 10945 0.01 %
      Total 280945 0.29 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG 4.66 % % 5.01 %
 
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG 4.66 % % 5.01 %
UBS Switzerland AG % % %
 
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG 4.66 % % 5.01 %
UBS Europe SE % % %
UBS Gestion S.G.I.I.C., SA % % %
 
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG 4.66 % % 5.01 %
UBS Americas Holding LLC % % %
UBS Americas Inc. % % %
UBS Asset Management (Americas) Inc. % % %
UBS Asset Management Trust Company % % %
 
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG 4.66 % % 5.01 %
UBS Asset Management AG % % %
UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd % % %
UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd % % %
UBS Asset Management (UK) Limited % % %
 
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG 4.66 % % 5.01 %
UBS Asset Management AG % % %
UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd % % %
UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd % % %
UBS Asset Management Life Ltd % % %
 
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG 4.66 % % 5.01 %
UBS Asset Management AG % % %
UBS Asset Management (Singapore) Ltd % % %
 
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG 4.66 % % 5.01 %
UBS Asset Management AG % % %
UBS Fund Management (Luxembourg) SA % % %
 
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG 4.66 % % 5.01 %
UBS Asset Management AG % % %
UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG % % %
UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG % % %
 
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG 4.66 % % 5.01 %
UBS (Jersey) Limited % % %
UBS Trustees (Jersey) Ltd % % %
 
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG 4.66 % % 5.01 %
UBS Europe SE % % %
 
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG 4.66 % % 5.01 %
UBS Bank (Canada) % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
14 Aug 2019


16.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: OSRAM Licht AG
Marcel-Breuer-Straße 6
80807 München
Germany
Internet: www.osram-group.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

857873  16.08.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=857873&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
