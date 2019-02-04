DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: OSRAM Licht AG / Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 Purchase of Treasury Shares 1st Tranche - 4th interim notification

OSRAM Licht AG: Release of a capital market information



04.02.2019 / 17:18

Munich, February 4, 2019

Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Purchase of Treasury Shares

1st Tranche - 4th interim notification

In the period from January 28, 2019 until and including February 1, 2019 a total of 5,000 shares were purchased within the scope of the share buyback. Notice of commencement of this share buyback in a first tranche on January 10, 2019 was given by publication on January 9, 2019 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in Volume weighted shares average price (EUR) 28/01/2019 1,000 38.8521 29/01/2019 1,000 37.7097 30/01/2019 1,000 37.7542 31/01/2019 1,000 37.4600 01/02/2019 1,000 37.8957

The transactions in a detailed form pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 are published on the website of OSRAM Licht AG (https://www.osram-group.com/en/investors/share-information/sharebuyback).

A total number of 17,000 shares have been repurchased within the scope of this buyback in the period from January 10, 2019 until and including February 1, 2019.

The buyback of shares has been carried out through a bank mandated by OSRAM Licht AG, exclusively through the electronic XETRA trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Munich, February 4, 2019

OSRAM Licht AG

The Managing Board