OSRAM LICHT

(OSR)
OSRAM Licht AG: Release of a capital market information

03/11/2019 | 12:55pm EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: OSRAM Licht AG / Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 Purchase of Treasury Shares 1st Tranche - 9th interim notification
OSRAM Licht AG: Release of a capital market information

11.03.2019 / 17:49
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, March 11, 2019

Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Purchase of Treasury Shares

1st Tranche - 9th interim notification

In the period from March 04, 2019 until and including March 08, 2019 a total of 5,000 shares were purchased within the scope of the share buyback. Notice of commencement of this share buyback in a first tranche on January 10, 2019 was given by publication on January 09, 2019 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in Volume weighted
shares average price (EUR)
04/03/2019 1,000 37.9313
05/03/2019 1,000 37.8000
06/03/2019 1,000 37.6482
07/03/2019 1,000 37.2038
08/03/2019 1,000 36.9837

The transactions in a detailed form pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 are published on the website of OSRAM Licht AG (https://www.osram-group.com/en/investors/share-information/sharebuyback).

A total number of 180,000 shares have been repurchased within the scope of this buyback in the period from January 10, 2019 until and including March 08, 2019.

The buyback of shares has been carried out through a bank mandated by OSRAM Licht AG, exclusively through the electronic XETRA trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Munich, March 11, 2019

OSRAM Licht AG

The Managing Board


11.03.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: OSRAM Licht AG
Marcel-Breuer-Straße 6
80807 München
Germany
Internet: www.osram-group.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

786227  11.03.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=786227&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
