DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: OSRAM Licht AG / Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 Purchase of Treasury Shares 1st Tranche - 9th interim notification
OSRAM Licht AG: Release of a capital market information
11.03.2019 / 17:49
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Munich, March 11, 2019
Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation
(EU) no. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no.
2016/1052
Purchase of Treasury Shares
1st Tranche - 9th interim notification
In the period from March 04, 2019 until and including March 08, 2019 a
total of 5,000 shares were purchased within the scope of the share buyback.
Notice of commencement of this share buyback in a first tranche on January
10, 2019 was given by publication on January 09, 2019 pursuant to Art. 5
para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of
the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
Shares were bought back as follows:
|
|
|
|Day of purchase
|Aggregated volume in
|Volume weighted
|
|shares
|average price (EUR)
|04/03/2019
|1,000
|37.9313
|05/03/2019
|1,000
|37.8000
|06/03/2019
|1,000
|37.6482
|07/03/2019
|1,000
|37.2038
|08/03/2019
|1,000
|36.9837
The transactions in a detailed form pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of
the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of the Delegated
Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 are published on the website of OSRAM Licht
AG (https://www.osram-group.com/en/investors/share-information/sharebuyback).
A total number of 180,000 shares have been repurchased within the scope of
this buyback in the period from January 10, 2019 until and including March
08, 2019.
The buyback of shares has been carried out through a bank mandated by OSRAM
Licht AG, exclusively through the electronic XETRA trading system of the
Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
Munich, March 11, 2019
OSRAM Licht AG
The Managing Board
11.03.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de