OSRAM LICHT

(OSR)
OSRAM Licht AG: Release of a capital market information

05/27/2019

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: OSRAM Licht AG / Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 Purchase of Treasury Shares 1st Tranche - 20th interim notification
OSRAM Licht AG: Release of a capital market information

27.05.2019 / 17:34
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, May 27, 2019

Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Purchase of Treasury Shares

1st Tranche - 20th interim notification

In the period from May 20, 2019 until and including May 24, 2019 a total of 1,161,990 shares were purchased within the scope of the share buyback. Notice of commencement of this share buyback in a first tranche on January 10, 2019 was given by publication on January 09, 2019 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in Volume weighted
shares average price (EUR)
20/05/2019 228,345 28.5147
21/05/2019 240,070 27.5057
22/05/2019 225,205 27.6072
23/05/2019 229,475 28.0154
24/05/2019 238,895 28.4998

The transactions in a detailed form pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 are published on the website of OSRAM Licht AG (https://www.osram-group.com/en/investors/share-information/sharebuyback).

A total number of 2,168,345 shares have been repurchased within the scope of this buyback in the period from January 10, 2019 until and including May 24, 2019.

The buyback of shares has been carried out through a bank mandated by OSRAM Licht AG, exclusively through the electronic XETRA trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Munich, May 27, 2019

OSRAM Licht AG

The Managing Board


27.05.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: OSRAM Licht AG
Marcel-Breuer-Straße 6
80807 München
Germany
Internet: www.osram-group.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

816315  27.05.2019 

© EQS 2019
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 3 573 M
EBIT 2019 54,3 M
Net income 2019 -147 M
Debt 2019 321 M
Yield 2019 3,79%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 24,83
EV / Sales 2019 0,86x
EV / Sales 2020 0,82x
Capitalization 2 753 M
