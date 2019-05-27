OSRAM Licht AG: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: OSRAM Licht AG / Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 Purchase of Treasury Shares 1st Tranche - 20th interim notification

27.05.2019 / 17:34

Munich, May 27, 2019

Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Purchase of Treasury Shares

1st Tranche - 20th interim notification

In the period from May 20, 2019 until and including May 24, 2019 a total of 1,161,990 shares were purchased within the scope of the share buyback. Notice of commencement of this share buyback in a first tranche on January 10, 2019 was given by publication on January 09, 2019 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in Volume weighted shares average price (EUR) 20/05/2019 228,345 28.5147 21/05/2019 240,070 27.5057 22/05/2019 225,205 27.6072 23/05/2019 229,475 28.0154 24/05/2019 238,895 28.4998

The transactions in a detailed form pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 are published on the website of OSRAM Licht AG (https://www.osram-group.com/en/investors/share-information/sharebuyback).

A total number of 2,168,345 shares have been repurchased within the scope of this buyback in the period from January 10, 2019 until and including May 24, 2019.

The buyback of shares has been carried out through a bank mandated by OSRAM Licht AG, exclusively through the electronic XETRA trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

