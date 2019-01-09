DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: OSRAM Licht AG / Share buyback program

OSRAM Licht AG: Start share buyback program

09.01.2019 / 17:56

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, January 9, 2019

Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Purchase of Treasury Shares

The share buyback resolved on October 24, 2018 by the Managing Board of OSRAM Licht AG (ISIN DE000LED4000), approved by the Supervisory Board on November 6, 2018 and announced by means of an ad hoc notification dated November 6, 2018 with a volume of up to EUR400 million will be implemented in a first tranche starting on January 10, 2019. In the time period at the longest until November 10, 2019, treasury shares of OSRAM Licht AG with a maximum value of EUR225 million (excluding ancillary purchasing costs) shall be acquired exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA), in total, however, no more than 9,534,807 shares.

The Managing Board thereby exercises the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting of OSRAM Licht AG on February 14, 2017 to acquire treasury shares pursuant to section 71 para. 1 no. 8 of the German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz, AktG).

The own shares acquired may be used for all legally admissible purposes authorized by the Annual General Meeting on February 14, 2017.

The first tranche of the buyback is lead-managed by a bank mandated by OSRAM Licht AG. The bank makes its trading decisions concerning the timing of the purchases of the shares independently and without influence by OSRAM Licht AG. The right of OSRAM Licht AG to early terminate the mandate with the bank in compliance with legal provisions remains unaffected. The share buyback may be ceased, paused and continued at any time, subject to compliance with legal provisions.

The buyback shall be implemented exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and in line with the requirements of the resolution of the Annual General Meeting dated February 14, 2017. The purchase price per repurchased share (excluding ancillary purchasing costs) may not exceed by more than 10%, or fall below by more than 20%, the average market price of the OSRAM Licht AG shares in the closing auction in the XETRA trading system (or similar successor system) on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange over the three exchange trading days preceding the day on which the OSRAM Licht AG enters into the purchase obligation.

The bank is obligated to comply with the conditions for trading in Art. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 (hereinafter 'Buyback Regulation'). The Buyback Regulation requires, inter alia, that shares may not be purchased at a price higher than the higher of the price of the last independent trade and the highest current independent purchase bid on the trading venue where the purchase is carried out. Furthermore, in accordance with the Buyback Regulation, no more than 25% of the average daily volume of the shares at the stock exchange where the purchase is carried out may be acquired. The average volume of shares is based on the average daily volume traded in the 20 trading days preceding the specific date of purchase.

The transactions will be announced pursuant to the requirements of Art. 2 para. 3 of the Buyback Regulation in a detailed and an aggregated form no later than on the seventh trading day following their execution. Furthermore, OSRAM Licht AG will publish the transactions on its website under https://www.osram-group.com/en/investors/share-information/sharebuyback and ensure that the information will be publicly accessible for a period of at least five years from the date of public disclosure.

OSRAM Licht AG

The Managing Board