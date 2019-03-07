Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  OSRAM Licht    OSR   DE000LED4000

OSRAM LICHT

(OSR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

OSRAM Licht : Luminous motorbike clothing for enhanced safety on the road

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/07/2019 | 04:18am EST

Motorbike clothing manufacturer Held is cooperating with Osram to improve visibility on the road by including a range of models in its current collection that can be retrofitted with LED light modules from Osram. This move allows greater visibility and enhanced safety for motorcyclists during the night hours and in foggy and similar conditions. 'Integrating textile lighting in motorbike clothing offers a completely new way to enhance safety in road traffic. Together with Held, we have developed an effective solution especially for motorbike clothing,' says Stefan Hofmann, Head of the Smart Textile Illumination business unit at Osram. Right on time for the motorbike season, Held is launching two motorbike jackets as well as a safety vest, which can be retrofitted simply by the motorcyclists themselves with actively illuminated light modules from Osram.

Passive protection in the form of reflector strips in clothing, for example, generally does not suffice on the roads during darkness and when visibility is poor. Jackets with integrated lighting, on the other hand, do not require incident light from vehicle headlights or street lamps, rather offer active protection.The Osram light modules, which are specially developed for two of Held's jackets and a safety vest, can be switched on easily before heading out on the motorbike by simply connecting a rechargeable battery pack. With no need for other manual settings, the light strips offer up to seven hours of active lighting in continuous operation (with a 4,000 mAh battery) with the LED light modules emitting white light at the front and red light at the back. The light modules can be integrated quickly and simply by the rider into the clothing through a fabric tube, and the battery charged with ease via a USB port.

Osram presented its light modules for textile lighting for the first time at the end of 2016, following a thorough endurance test under extreme conditions during an ice hockey game on Germany's tallest mountain. In the next step, Osram plans to combine light modules with sensor technology for example. This will in future allow various applications to be controlled using an app. Solutions that allow an emergency call to be triggered automatically in the event of an accident are also conceivable.

[Attachment]

[Attachment]

[Attachment]

OSRAM, based in Munich, is a leading global high-tech company with a history dating back more than 110 years. Primarily focused on semiconductor-based technologies, our products are used in highly diverse applications ranging from virtual reality to autonomous driving and from smartphones to networked, intelligent lighting solutions in buildings and cities. OSRAM utilizes the infinite possibilities of light to improve the quality of life for individuals and communities. OSRAM's innovations will enable people all over the world not only to see better, but also to communicate, travel, work, and live better. As of the end of fiscal year 2018 (September 30), OSRAM had approximately 26,200 employees worldwide. It generated revenue of more than €3.8 billion from continued operations in fiscal year 2018. The company is listed on the stock exchanges in Frankfurt and Munich (ISIN: DE000LED4000; WKN: LED400; trading symbol: OSR). Additional information can be found at www.osram.com.

Disclaimer

OSRAM Licht AG published this content on 07 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2019 09:17:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OSRAM LICHT
04:18aOSRAM LICHT : Luminous motorbike clothing for enhanced safety on the road
PU
03/04OSRAM LICHT AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
03/04OSRAM LICHT AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ger..
EQ
02/27OSRAM LICHT AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ger..
EQ
02/27OSRAM LICHT : unveils grow light system for horticulture research
PU
02/26OSRAM : and Boston Children's Hospital Shine a Light for Boston's Littlest Patie..
BU
02/26DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : Desperate to Impress in 5G
AQ
02/25OSRAM LICHT AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
02/22OSRAM LICHT AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ger..
EQ
02/20OSRAM LICHT AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ger..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 3 963 M
EBIT 2019 186 M
Net income 2019 94,2 M
Debt 2019 261 M
Yield 2019 2,97%
P/E ratio 2019 44,17
P/E ratio 2020 16,86
EV / Sales 2019 0,98x
EV / Sales 2020 0,94x
Capitalization 3 625 M
Chart OSRAM LICHT
Duration : Period :
OSRAM Licht Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OSRAM LICHT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 40,4 €
Spread / Average Target 8,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Olaf Berlien Chief Executive Officer
Peter Bauer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ingo Bank Chief Financial Officer
Stefan Horst Michael Kampmann Chief Technology Officer
Christine Bortenlänger Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OSRAM LICHT-1.29%4 098
ZUMTOBEL AG-7.46%344
DIALIGHT PLC20.75%194
LUCECO PLC83.19%125
DAEYANG ELECTRIC CO LTD--.--%114
CARMANAH TECHNOLOGIES CORP10.83%95
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.