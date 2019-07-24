Log in
OSRAM Licht : New, robust Osram LED extends the day

07/24/2019 | 04:40am EDT

The Osconiq P 3030 high-power LED provides long lifetime and excellent brightness and efficiency values in flashlights and work lamps

While sunsets can be stunning and relaxing to watch, they can also be stressful by making visibility difficult during late evening walks or long hours at construction sites. Flashlights and work lamps improve safety for walkers and workers by lighting these areas at night. Now, the manufacturers of these lighting solutions can benefit from the highly reliable, long-lasting (> 70,000h) and robust Osconiq P 3030.

Osram Opto Semiconductors is expanding its portfolio of high-power LEDs for general lighting with the Osconiq P 3030. Using their many years of experience in the automotive sector, developers transferred their knowledge of combining lead-frame technology with high-performance chips to high-volume products for the general lighting industry. Compared with the ceramic packages commonly used in this field, Osram's new package provides customers a more robust component with a longer lifetime. The specially developed SMD (Surface Mounted Device) package with silicone lens provides outstanding brightness and efficiency values, as well as a better lumens-per-dollar ratio than ceramic packages used in similar applications.

Customers can choose between two CRI versions (CRI 70 and CRI 80) from the complete CCT range for different applications such as professional indoor or outdoor lighting solutions. While the CRI 70 version is available in color temperatures from 2,700 K to 6,500 K, the CRI 80 version covers the range from 2,200 - 5,000 K. The CRI 80 version is available in two different configurations. Both products have compact dimensions of 3.0 mm x 3.0 mm and a height of only 1.63 mm, enabling space-saving luminaire designs.

'Thanks to a universal contact pad design, previously-used ceramic components can be replaced easily,' explains Boo Hian Voon, Product Manager for General Lighting at Osram Opto Semiconductors. The 1 mm² chip in the CRI 70 version reaches 160 lm at 5,000K and has an impressive efficiency of 161 lm/W. The CRI 80 version delivers an impressive 135 lm at 3,000 K and an efficiency value of 136 lm/W. Both components can be operated with high currents up to 1.3 A and simplify system design with a low thermal resistance.

The two white LEDs will be joined later this year by color versions in deep blue (450 nm), blue (470 nm), true green (528 nm), red (623 nm), hyper red (660 nm) and far red (730 nm) for professional horticulture and outdoor lighting.

OSRAM, based in Munich, is a leading global high-tech company with a history dating back more than 110 years. Primarily focused on semiconductor-based technologies, our products are used in highly diverse applications ranging from virtual reality to autonomous driving and from smartphones to networked, intelligent lighting solutions in buildings and cities. OSRAM utilizes the infinite possibilities of light to improve the quality of life for individuals and communities. OSRAM's innovations will enable people all over the world not only to see better, but also to communicate, travel, work, and live better. As of the end of fiscal year 2018 (September 30), OSRAM had approximately 26,200 employees worldwide. It generated revenue of more than €3.8 billion from continued operations in fiscal year 2018. The company is listed on the stock exchanges in Frankfurt and Munich (ISIN: DE000LED4000; WKN: LED400; trading symbol: OSR). Additional information can be found at www.osram.com.

Disclaimer

OSRAM Licht AG published this content on 24 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2019 08:39:07 UTC
