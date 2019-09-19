OSRAM Licht : enforces patents against Lighting Science Group

OSRAM recently filed a patent infringement complaint in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware against Lighting Science Group Corp. ('LSG') and its subsidiary Healthe, Inc.

In its complaint, OSRAM asserts a total of 8 patents (U.S. Patent Nos. 6,848,819, 7,045,956, 7,227,191, 7,642,734, 7,957,146, 7,994,519, 9,241,392, and 9,698,282) covering LED lighting solutions, systems and their components.

OSRAM is a global leading lighting manufacturer with a history dating back more than 100 years. OSRAM has a portfolio of more than 2,000 patents issued in the United States, and more than 17,000 patents issued and applications filed worldwide. The patent portfolio ranges from high-tech semiconductor technology, such as LED or laser lighting, to smart and connected lighting solutions and systems for buildings and cities.

OSRAM is currently defending itself in two proceedings at the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) and the United States District Court for the District of Delaware regarding the alleged infringement of three LSG patents. OSRAM believes that the claims raised in these proceedings are without merit, and has filed petitions for inter partes review at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office challenging the validity of the asserted LSG patents.