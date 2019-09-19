OSRAM Licht : enforces patents against Lighting Science Group
0
09/19/2019 | 12:42pm EDT
OSRAM recently filed a patent infringement complaint in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware against Lighting Science Group Corp. ('LSG') and its subsidiary Healthe, Inc.
In its complaint, OSRAM asserts a total of 8 patents (U.S. Patent Nos. 6,848,819, 7,045,956, 7,227,191, 7,642,734, 7,957,146, 7,994,519, 9,241,392, and 9,698,282) covering LED lighting solutions, systems and their components.
OSRAM is a global leading lighting manufacturer with a history dating back more than 100 years. OSRAM has a portfolio of more than 2,000 patents issued in the United States, and more than 17,000 patents issued and applications filed worldwide. The patent portfolio ranges from high-tech semiconductor technology, such as LED or laser lighting, to smart and connected lighting solutions and systems for buildings and cities.
OSRAM is currently defending itself in two proceedings at the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) and the United States District Court for the District of Delaware regarding the alleged infringement of three LSG patents. OSRAM believes that the claims raised in these proceedings are without merit, and has filed petitions for inter partes review at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office challenging the validity of the asserted LSG patents.
ABOUT OSRAM
OSRAM, based in Munich, is a leading global high-tech company with a history dating back more than 110 years. Primarily focused on semiconductor-based technologies, our products are used in highly diverse applications ranging from virtual reality to autonomous driving and from smartphones to smart and connected lighting solutions in buildings and cities. OSRAM uses the endless possibilities of light to improve the quality of life for individuals and communities. OSRAM's innovations enable people all over the world not only to see better, but also to communicate, travel, work and live better. OSRAM has approximately 26,200 employees worldwide as of end of fiscal 2018 (September 30) and generated revenue of more than 3.8 billion euros from continuing activities. The company is listed on the stock exchanges in Frankfurt and Munich (ISIN: DE000LED4000; WKN: LED 400; trading symbol: OSR). Additional information can be found at www.osram.com.
Disclaimer
This document contains statements and information pertaining to our future business and financial performance and future developments that may constitute forward-looking statements - i.e. statements about processes that take place in the future, not in the past. These statements pertaining to the future can be identified by expressions such as 'anticipate', 'expect', 'want', 'intend', 'plan', 'believe', 'aspire', 'estimate', 'will', 'predict' or words of similar meaning. Such statements are based on current expectations and certain assumptions of OSRAM‟s management. They are, therefore, subject to certain risks and uncertainties. A variety of factors, many of which are outside the control of OSRAM, have an influence over OSRAM's business activities, achievement, business strategies and results. These factors may cause the actual results to differ materially from the statements of OSRAM, successes and achievements to results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements or on the basis of earlier trends can be expected. These factors include in particular, but are not limited to, the matters described in the chapter 'Report on Risks and Opportunities' in the Annual Report of OSRAM Licht Group. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements of OSRAM may vary materially from those described in the relevant forward-looking statement as being expected, anticipated, intended, planned, believed, sought, estimated or projected. OSRAM neither intends, nor assumes any obligation, to update or revise these forward-looking statements in light of developments which differ from those anticipated. Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this and other documents may not add up precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures they reference.
OSRAM Licht AG published this content on 19 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2019 16:41:01 UTC