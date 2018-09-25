OSRAM Licht : extends Managing Board contracts of CFO Ingo Bank and CTO Stefan Kampmann

The Osram Supervisory Board has extended the contracts of Chief Financial Officer Ingo Bank and Chief Technology Officer Stefan Kampmann. The assignments expiring in 2019 were renewed for five years, through summer 2024. Stefan Kampmann (55), who holds a doctorate in physics, joined the Munich-based photonics company in July 2016 after a career in the technology sector, mainly in Germany and the USA. Ingo Bank (50), MBA, joined in September 2016, after a career in the lighting industry mainly in the Netherlands and overseas.

'Both Ingo Bank and Stefan Kampmann have successfully managed their respective areas of responsibility and also have brought the company forward as a whole, both operationally and technologically. They complement the Executive Board to form a very efficient team,' said Peter Bauer, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of OSRAM Licht AG. 'I am confident that the Executive Board will successfully shape the further transformation process.'

Following the extension of the contract of CEO Olaf Berlien (56) by five years in February 2017, these two Managing Board contract extensions signal the Supervisory Board's confidence in the company's future development and growth.

ABOUT OSRAM OSRAM, based in Munich, is a leading global high-tech company with a history dating back more than 110 years. Primarily focused on semiconductor-based technologies, our products are used in highly diverse applications ranging from virtual reality to autonomous driving and from smart phones to smart and connected lighting solutions in buildings and cities. OSRAM uses the endless possibilities of light to improve the quality of life for individuals and communities. OSRAM's innovations enable people all over the world not only to see better, but also to communicate, travel, work and live better. OSRAM has approximately 26,400 employees worldwide as of end of fiscal 2017 (September 30) and generated revenue of more than €4.1 billion. The company is listed on the stock exchanges in Frankfurt and Munich (ISIN: DE000LED4000; WKN: LED400; trading symbol: OSR).

