OSRAM Licht : is lighting up the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest

Osram's entertainment brand Claypaky is once again illuminating the ESC stage in 2019

For the fifth time in a row, the Munich-based high-tech company will light up the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) in Tel Aviv with its individual solutions. A substantial proportion of all the moving heads in the International Congress Center will be provided by Osram's entertainment brand Claypaky. 'We are very happy to be ESC's official lighting partner again this year. Our lighting solutions will be individually aligned to this year's show to stage the many musical highlights and create a fantastic and unique atmosphere with our lighting effects,' says Gunnar Eberhardt, Head of Entertainment and Architectural Lighting at Osram.

After Lisbon last year, Osram will once again be the official partner to shine a light on the artists of the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) in Tel Aviv. The world's largest TV entertainment event will take place from May 12 to 18 at the International Congress Center in Tel Aviv. Under the slogan 'Dare to dream!', 42 artists will fight to bring the victory home to their country. Bar Refaeli, Erez Tal, Assi Azar and Lucy Ayoub will be hosting the live shows. Both at the two semifinals on May 14 and 16 and at the final on May 18, Osram will create a unique atmosphere for high emotions with its highly effective lighting solutions from Claypaky. The lighting expert's motto for this year is tailored to the venue: 'Feel the Vibe' reflects the city's vitality and energy. Like no other city, Tel Aviv embodies a blend of tradition and innovation, successfully combining the best of history and modernity. This feeling is also transferred to the ESC and is supported by Osram's innovative lighting solutions on stage and in the city.

A show with hundreds of entertainment luminaires from Osram

Along with lighting designers Ronen Najar and Dakar Azulay, the numerous luminaires are an essential part of the spectacular light show on the ESC stage. Hundreds of them and therefore a substantial proportion of the entire lighting system will again be provided by Claypaky, the innovative entertainment brand from Osram. The company is one of the world's leading brands for entertainment lighting and with its lighting solutions has played a huge part in the success of the ESC shows over the past several years. First introduced in 2019, the Sharpy Plus featuring an integrated Osram discharge lamp is one of the highlights on the main stage. The 100% hybrid light with a powerful Osram Sirius HRI 330W X8 lamp combines spot and beam modes, offering homogeneous projection and impressive beams. In both modes, the entire zoom range from 3° to 36° can be used to put the artists in the right light. Axcor 600 spotlights with integrated SSL technology will also be used. The powerful 500 W pure white LED light engine of these versatile fixtures delivers up to 28,000 lumens at a color temperature of up to 6,500 K depending on the version. The Unico from the Scenius family will also provide great effects again. The Sharpy Wash will be used off stage, completing the Claypaky lighting concept. 'The Claypaky luminaires used this year give us extensive design options such as spotlight, beam, profile and wash. Using these powerful products, we will be able to create great visual experiences through top-quality light and a wide variety of effects,' says lighting designer Dakar Azulay. He will be part of the ESC for the first time together with his lighting designer colleague Ronen Najar. In addition to the Claypaky products, luminaires from other brands featuring Osram lamp technology such as Robe's BMFL will be integrated into the system.

Remarkable light compositions beyond the ESC stage

Away from the ESC stage, the sights of the city of Tel Aviv will also be shining in bright colors. This year, Osram spotlights will illuminate almost the entire district of Old Jaffa. Sights such as the clock tower and Saint Peter's Church dating back to the Ottoman Empire will be lit up in different colors. The same applies to the International Congress Center where the Eurovision Song Contest will take place. Which colors the buildings are illuminated in will be determined by viewers using the official Eurovision Song Contest app. Via the Osram light voting section they can vote for each artist during the two semifinals and the final. The scale goes from one to twelve. The average value of all the votes produces the final score and therefore the color in which the landmarks will be illuminated. The results will be immediately visible in the city and via webcams in the app throughout the world.

You can also see the entertainment luminaires used at the ESC at Prolight + Sound in Frankfurt/Main from April 2 to 5, 2019. You will find Osram and Claypaky/ADB in Hall 12.0 at Booth E58 (Osram), Booth D59 (ADB) and Booth E60 (Claypaky).

[Attachment]