OSRAM Licht : presents a broad event, entertainment and architecture portfolio at Prolight + Sound 2019

At this year's Prolight + Sound in Frankfurt from April 2 to 5, 2019, global No. 1 entertainment lighting company Osram together with its subsidiaries Claypaky, ADB, LED Engin and Traxon e:cue will present its innovative event and entertainment lighting portfolio. Highlights include the Claypaky Xtylos as the first beam moving head with laser light source for stage lighting and Cloudio from Osram and Claypaky - the IoT-based maintenance solution for entertainment fixture servicing. With ADB's trend-setting lighting control console for theaters and opera houses as well as Sirius HRI lamps with a longer service life and even more power, two other high-quality products from Osram subsidiaries are represented at the trade fair. Osram´s new brand Art Centric Lighting will present four innovative lighting solutions for museum and art gallery lighting with the slogan 'All eyes on the work of art'. LED Engin will demonstrate LZ7 Plus, the world's first 60W seven-die LED in a single emitter for entertainment lighting. Traxon e:cue will present its brand-new solutions for city beautification. 'With Traxon e:cue adding to existing Osram products we can present an even wider range of lighting solutions for our customers this year', says Gunnar Eberhardt, Head of Entertainment & Architectural Lighting at Osram. 'This boosts our status as the world's leading and future-shaping entertainment lighting brand.'

Traxon e:cue lights up and beautifies cities

The five-time winner of the ISA Global SSL Award, Traxon e:cue, presents products and solutions for city beautification. With these solutions intelligent networking creates unforgettable light experiences and attractive cities. The main goal here is to establish a more connected, entertaining and secure environment. Just to mention a few highlights from Traxon e:cue´s large hardware and software product portfolio, SymphoCity manages and monitors all the city-wide lighting infrastructure from one central platform. The new, fully open and documented API interface in Sympholight grants access to other platforms and allows Sympholight and its functionality to be controlled from third party systems. In harsh outdoor environments, the Sympl Pro Node control device offers impressive performance with its extended operating temperature range and surge protection and can be integrated seamlessly with Sympholight. Known for its innovative drive, Traxon e:cue has extended its portfolio with the Allegro Dots, representing the new generation of intelligent media dot products. It is a fully customizable and flexible device for creative and demanding media projects. Last but not least, as part of the newly redesigned Archishape family, Archishape 2.0 is aimed at outdoor installations and large-scale media facades. It is cost effective as well as easy to install and maintain. The Dots are customizable for different LED options, including RGB, RGBW, White, as well as Dynamic White.

Xtylos - the laser revolution in compact-beam moving lights

Osram subsidiary Claypaky presents Xtylos, the world's first moving head with a laser light source - a compact-beam moving light with unique optical and chromatic characteristics. The beam aperture is less than 2° and can be decreased further to 0.5°. The laser light source lasts up to 10,000 hours. Laser technology with RGB additive color mixing produces colored light beams as bright as white light beams. Xtylos is therefore the most dynamic moving light on the market and opens up unprecedented possibilities for the world of entertainment lighting.

Ocean control desk from ADB - broaden your imagination

Ocean is a lighting console especially designed for use in theaters, opera houses and multipurpose venues. Its high-resolution compact touch screen is designed to give a clear view of the stage regardless of where the operator is sitting. The 70 cm wide screen viewing area offers unlimited positioning options and ensures full access to all functions and parameters. At 816 mm x 544 mm, the Ocean control desk is comparatively small and can therefore be placed virtually anywhere. In addition, lighting networks, visualizing software, backup consoles and other devices can be connected to Ocean thanks to four independent Ethernet outputs.

Art Centric Lighting - all eyes on the work of art

Osram Art Centric Lighting, winner of the LDI Award for Best Debuting Lighting Product, is presenting Charmy, Applaud, Admire and Respect: four unique lighting solutions for art galleries and museums. This collection of compact LED lighting fixtures represents the most effective way to illuminate works of art. The use of LEDs instead of conventional light sources is driven by lower energy consumption, much longer life, lower heat dissipation and the fact that heat is not directed toward the illuminated object. Together with the lack of UV and IR emissions, this means works of art are much better preserved.Brightness, color temperature and color spectrum can be adjusted precisely for faithfully rendering the original color of the artworks. Optical lenses and beam-shaping devices are much more precise thanks to the low light beam temperature. Art Centric Lighting is therefore ideal for illuminating works of art because it not only enhances their aesthetic characteristics but also preserves their physical integrity.

Sirius HRI lamps with longer lifetime and more power

Osram is presenting three new lamps in the SIRIUS HRI series: the powerful 550XL and two long-life Sirius HRI LL models. These entertainment stage lighting lamps are suitable for indoor and outdoor lighting, especially at festivals. The 550XL version delivers unprecedented power for compact moving heads with a very high wattage of 550 W and at a luminous flux of 23,800 lm is one of the brightest reflector lamps on the entertainment market. Sirius HRI LL is available in 230 W and 370 W versions and lasts due to a lifetime of up to 6,000 h three times longer than comparable products. The control gear and the lamps are produced by OSRAM and are therefore perfectly matched. A latest-generation integrated control board is available for both systems, enabling future smart modes of operation for longer lifetime and lower maintenance costs.

Cloudio: the future of fixture servicing

Osram and Claypaky's Cloudio is setting new standards in entertainment fixture servicing. The cloud-based solution combines firmware updates, maintenance and customer care to increase efficiency as well as customer satisfaction. Based on fully connected hardware, the flexibility and security of the Osram Lightelligence Cloud and connectivity to the fixtures through DMX & Art-Net is speeding up. Daily maintenance and updates are significantly simplified. At the Osram booth at Prolight + Sound 2019 visitors can join the IoT journey of lighting fixtures and at the Claypaky booth they can see a live demo of the system connected to moving heads.

LED Engin's compact and powerful LZ7 Plus

Osram's renowned LED Engin brand presents LZ7 Plus, the world's first 60 W seven-die LED emitter. It features high-power dies in six colors (red, green, blue, lime, amber and cyan), which can be individually controlled to deliver intense, saturated colors, as well as high CRI white light as a result of color mixing. LED Engin's patented multi-layer ceramic technology allows the dies to be packed closely together, producing a very compact light emitting surface of 3.4 mm x 3.4 mm suitable for creating a narrow beam with secondary optics, while maintaining a low thermal resistance of 0.8 oC/W, allowing heat to be dissipated efficiently. The new LED can be used in various static entertainment fixtures, moving-heads as well as washlights and profile fixtures.

Lok-it! PS Brilliant - the high-CRI solution

Lok-it! 1800W/PS Brilliant is a new member of the Power Series family that combines high lumen output and improved heat management thanks to a special coating on the lamp shafts. The 'plug-and-play' Lok-it! Power Series consists of versatile discharge lamps for entertainment applications. It pairs tried-and-trusted high-performance technology with innovative features for entertainment applications. Thanks to higher luminous efficiency than standard HIDs it is the ideal lamp for any stage, concert or club, covering everything from theatre performances to dazzling light shows. The optimized filling of the Lok-it! Power Series provides uniform light distribution and reduces the greens often found in metal halide lamps. With a CRI of over 90, these lamps provide optimal quality of light and render color in a way that looks natural. A ceramic base makes them resistant to high-ignition voltages of up to 35 kV. With their compact dimensions and short arc gap, the Lok-it! Power Series can be used to realize smaller and therefore brighter solutions.

SharXS for every environment

The modular SharXS series offers discharge lamps with high-luminance for use in moving heads, scanners, projectors and color changers. Thanks to a special coating, they can endure temperatures of up to 450 °C. At Prolight + Sound 2019, Osram is presenting the new SharXS Brilliant lamps equipped with a high color rendering index of 90 and eXtreme Seal (XS) technology for optimal heat resistance. The products are ideally suited for use television and live performances when accurate skin tones and vivid, true colors are required. SharXS Brilliant lamps are available in 1200 W and 1500 W versions, with a 1000 W model coming soon.

HMI Studio and HMI Digital for film and TV

At Prolight + Sound 2019 Osram is showcasing new lamps in the HMI Digital family - HMI Digital 4000W and 18000W with improved mechanical stability and robustness, especially in the lamp base region. HMI Studio and HMI Digital lamps are perfect for film and studio lighting. HMI Digital is a line of high-performance discharge lamps that ensure every scene remains flicker free and illuminated in high-quality light. They are suited for both analog and digital film production, have up to 99.9% lower UV emissions and a daytime-like color temperature of 6000 K. HMI Digital lamps are very robust, heat-resistant and offer impressively bright light of up to 100 lumens per watt. Balloon lighting will be the new potential application field for the new UV-free HMI Digital 2500W and 4000W versions. HMI Studio lamps shine twice as bright as a tungsten halogen lamp of similar power input. The metal halide lights provide a natural-looking light and reveal a set's true colors with a high CRI of more than 90. Harmful UV emission is thanks to UV stop (UVS) reduced by up to 99.9%. HMI Studio lamps allow for easier setup with less handling as well as reduced costs for storing, maintaining and transporting extra fixtures.

The Osram booth can be found in hall 12.0, booth E58. The booths of Claypaky (booth E60) offering a wide range of luminaires such as LED-based moving heads as well as laser-based solution are also located in hall 12 as well as the Osram's French brand ADB (booth D59), presenting software and hardware solutions for versatile lighting in theaters and TV studios.

