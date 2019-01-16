Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  OSRAM Licht    OSR   DE000LED4000

OSRAM LICHT (OSR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 01/16 06:39:17 am
36.385 EUR   +2.21%
2018OSRAM LICHT : The bears are taking over
2018Osram to sell struggling luminaires business
RE
2018Osram slashes guidance as autos customers push back orders
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Osram : Drives Transformation with Sale of North American Service Business, Sylvania Lighting Solutions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/16/2019 | 06:01am EST

- WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) subsidiary to acquire business operations of Osram's North American service unit, Sylvania Lighting Solutions

- North American-based distributor and supply chain services provider WESCO International will acquire approximately 220 employees based in US and Canada

- Osram continues to sharpen its profile as photonics champion

With the sale of its North American services business, Sylvania Lighting Solutions (SLS), Osram is making further progress toward becoming a photonics champion. In WESCO International, Osram has found the best new owner for the services business with approximately 220 employees and annual sales of more than 100 million US dollars. The transaction is expected to close in the first calendar quarter of 2019 and the purchase price is in the double-digit million euro range.

Osram is increasingly focusing on intelligent technologies in the field of visible and invisible light for the market fields of visualization, sensor technology and treatment. Osram’s Management Board decided in May 2018 to initiate the divestiture of the SLS business. The financial effects of the sale on Osram’s balance sheet are minimal.

ABOUT OSRAM

OSRAM, based in Munich, is a leading global high-tech company with a history dating back more than 110 years. Primarily focused on semiconductor-based technologies, our products are used in highly diverse applications ranging from virtual reality to autonomous driving and from smartphones to networked, intelligent lighting solutions in buildings and cities. OSRAM utilizes the infinite possibilities of light to improve the quality of life for individuals and communities. OSRAM’s innovations will enable people all over the world not only to see better, but also to communicate, travel, work, and live better. As of the end of fiscal year 2018 (September 30), OSRAM had approximately 27,400 employees worldwide. It generated revenue of more than €4.1 billion in fiscal year 2018. The company is listed on the stock exchanges in Frankfurt and Munich (ISIN: DE000LED4000; WKN: LED400; trading symbol: OSR). Additional information can be found at www.osram.com.

ABOUT OSRAM SYLVANIA

OSRAM SYLVANIA is part of OSRAM Americas, a group of OSRAM companies located in North and South America. As a leader in lighting solutions and services specializing in innovative design and energy-saving technology, the company sells products under the brand names OSRAM, Traxon, ENCELIUM and SYLVANIA. The portfolio ranges from high-tech applications based on semiconductor technology, such as infrared or laser lighting, to smart and connected lighting solutions in buildings and cities. The OSRAM SYLVANIA and OSRAM Americas regional headquarters is located in Wilmington, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.osram.us or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

OSRAM is a registered trademark of OSRAM GmbH.

ENCELIUM is a registered trademark of OSRAM SYLVANIA Inc.

All other trademarks are those of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OSRAM LICHT
06:01aOSRAM : Drives Transformation with Sale of North American Service Business, Sylv..
BU
01/14OSRAM LICHT AG : Release of a capital market information
PU
01/14OSRAM LICHT AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
01/10EUROPE : European shares cautiously up amid trade uncertainty, weak results
RE
01/10EUROPE MARKETS: European Indexes Slump On Renewed China Slowdown Fears
DJ
01/09Germany's Osram hit by weak auto industry demand - CEO tells paper
RE
01/09OSRAM LICHT AG : Start share buyback program
PU
01/09OSRAM LICHT AG : Start share buyback program
EQ
01/04EUROPE MARKETS: European Markets Bounce Back Day After Apple-triggered Turmoi..
DJ
01/04EUROPE MARKETS: European Markets Bounce Back After Apple Wobble
DJ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 4 293 M
EBIT 2019 272 M
Net income 2019 169 M
Debt 2019 212 M
Yield 2019 2,93%
P/E ratio 2019 21,40
P/E ratio 2020 13,81
EV / Sales 2019 0,86x
EV / Sales 2020 0,86x
Capitalization 3 500 M
Chart OSRAM LICHT
Duration : Period :
OSRAM Licht Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OSRAM LICHT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 42,2 €
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Olaf Berlien Chief Executive Officer
Peter Bauer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ingo Bank Chief Financial Officer
Stefan Horst Michael Kampmann Chief Technology Officer
Christine Bortenlänger Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OSRAM LICHT-6.12%3 990
ZUMTOBEL AG6.91%383
DIALIGHT PLC1.25%169
DAEYANG ELECTRIC CO LTD--.--%108
CARMANAH TECHNOLOGIES CORP2.50%87
LUCECO PLC16.09%82
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.