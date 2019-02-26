Osram : and Boston Children's Hospital Shine a Light for Boston's Littlest Patients and their Families

Dozens of Boston buildings and landmarks shined Boston Children’s blue
on Feb. 25
Osram,
a global high-tech lighting company, and Boston
Children’s Hospital, a worldwide leader in pediatric care,
held their Shine
Your Light for Boston Children’s Hospital event yesterday
evening, when more than 50 buildings around the City of Boston shined
Boston Children’s blue to show their support for Boston Children’s
patients and their families. Osram is the corporate sponsor of the Shine
Your Light campaign.
Boston’s skyline shines blue to show support for Boston Children’s patients and their families. Over 50 buildings participated in OSRAM and Boston Children’s Hospital’s “Shine Your Light for Boston Children’s Hospital” event. PHOTO: Boston Children’s Hospital
The Marriott Vacation Club Pulse at Custom House, which hosted an event
for Boston Children’s, Osram and other sponsor families, was illuminated
for the event with a temporary installation of Osram’s Traxon fixtures,
Quattro Washer and Quattro Liner, in the famous clock tower
observatory.
“Two years ago, Boston Children’s Hospital came to us with an idea,”
said Michael Flieger, Chief Financial Officer for Osram’s Americas
Region. “They hoped to expand their new employee giving campaign and
wanted a corporate partner to help them. What really caught our
attention was that they wanted to use light as the catalyst, light to
help brighten an otherwise dark time – both a dark time of year, and
metaphorically, a dark time for many patients and families. As a global
lighting technology leader that uses light to improve quality of life,
including health and wellbeing, we knew it was a great opportunity to
help one of our neighbors, which is also the number one children’s
hospital in the country.”
Osram provided a $250,000 gift and support for the Shine Your Light for
Boston Children’s Hospital, ignited by Osram event on Feb. 25. For the
second year, the event included a patient story, featuring a family
member of an Osram employee who had been successfully treated at Boston
Children’s Hospital.
In addition, Osram employees coordinated donation drives to support the
hospital’s patients and families, organized volunteer teams for the
annual Mix 104.1 Cares for Kids Radiothon, and participated in other
volunteer activities at the hospital. The funds provided by Osram
support the Every
Child Fund, which provides financial assistance to families for
expenses not covered by insurance; supportive services; research; and
opportunities for patients to have a little fun while in the hospital -
allowing kids to be kids.
“Boston Children’s Hospital is grateful for the ongoing support of
Osram,” said Michael Bornhorst, Associate Vice President of Boston
Children’s Hospital Trust. “Their partnership provides vital funding
that fuels our life-changing mission to help kids in Boston and kids
across the world.”
This year, Boston Children’s Hospital also secured support from
additional sponsors, including Speedway, which sold Shine Your Light
keychain flashlights at its stores throughout Massachusetts and New
Hampshire, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the hospital.
For more information about Osram, visit www.osram.com
About Boston Children’s Hospital
Boston
Children’s Hospital, the primary pediatric teaching affiliate of
Harvard Medical School, is home to the world’s largest research
enterprise based at a pediatric medical center. Its discoveries have
benefited both children and adults since 1869. Today, more than 3,000
scientists, including nine members of the National Academy of
Sciences, 17 members of the National Academy of Medicine and 11 Howard
Hughes Medical Investigators comprise Boston Children’s research
community. Founded as a 20-bed hospital for children, Boston Children’s
is now a 415-bed comprehensive center for pediatric and adolescent
health care. For more, visit our Vector
and Thriving
blogs and follow us on social media @BostonChildrens,
@BCH_Innovation,
Facebook
and YouTube.
ABOUT OSRAM
OSRAM, based in Munich, is a leading global high-tech company with a
history dating back more than 110 years. Primarily focused on
semiconductor-based technologies, our products are used in highly
diverse applications ranging from virtual reality to autonomous driving
and from smartphones to networked, intelligent lighting solutions in
buildings and cities. OSRAM utilizes the infinite possibilities of light
to improve the quality of life for individuals and communities. OSRAM’s
innovations will enable people all over the world not only to see
better, but also to communicate, travel, work, and live better. As of
the end of fiscal year 2018 (September 30), OSRAM had approximately
26,200 employees worldwide. It generated revenue of more than €3.8
billion from continued operations in fiscal year 2018. The company is
listed on the stock exchanges in Frankfurt and Munich (ISIN:
DE000LED4000; WKN: LED400; trading symbol: OSR). Additional information
can be found at www.osram.com.
ABOUT OSRAM SYLVANIA
OSRAM SYLVANIA is part of OSRAM Americas, a group of OSRAM companies
located in North and South America. As a leader in lighting solutions
and services specializing in innovative design and energy-saving
technology, the company sells products under the brand names OSRAM,
Traxon, ENCELIUM and SYLVANIA. The portfolio ranges from high-tech
applications based on semiconductor technology, such as infrared or
laser lighting, to smart and connected lighting solutions in buildings
and cities. The OSRAM SYLVANIA and OSRAM Americas regional headquarters
is located in Wilmington, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.osram.us
or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.
OSRAM is a registered trademark of OSRAM GmbH.
ENCELIUM is a
registered trademark of OSRAM SYLVANIA Inc.
All other trademarks
are those of their respective owners.
