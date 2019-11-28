Log in
Hedge funds control 35-45% of Osram shares in headache for suitor AMS

0
11/28/2019 | 01:51pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of German lighting manufacturer Osram is illuminated

Hedge funds control 35-45% of the shares of German lighting group Osram, posing a headache for Austrian suitor AMS as the investors may press for the $5 billion offer to be sweetened, a person close to the matter said on Thursday.

An initial bid by AMS to create a global leader in sensors and lights stumbled last month when it fell short of the necessary shareholder backing. Since then AMS has lowered the acceptance threshold to 55% to try to get the deal over the line, while keeping the offer price at 41 euros a share.

Osram Chief Executive Olaf Berlien told German daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung that some investors seem to have no intention of tendering their shares by the Dec. 5 deadline.

"It appears that a number of hedge funds have acquired shares with the aim of selling them at a later date and at a higher price," he told the newspaper, which first reported the stakes held by hedge funds.

German law allows for courts to determine that minority investors be compensated at a higher price for their shares when an acquirer and a target company strike a so-called domination agreement, which regularly prompts hedge funds to hold back shares aiming to benefit from a deferred sale.

However, if too many speculative investors decide to hold back shares that can lead to deals falling apart, as seen in initial failed attempts for a leveraged buyout of generics firm Stada. That deal eventually went through in 2017 after the offer price was bumped up.

AMS - which already controls 20% of Osram - said on Wednesday that 3.3% of Osram shares have been tendered so far.

On Oct 31, hedge fund Sand Grove Capital Management disclosed a 5.75% Osram stake.

Around 10% of Osram shares are held by exchange-traded funds, which according to German law, are not allowed to sell their stake as long as the takeover is not completed, banking sources have said.

Retail investors, which often ignore tender offers, hold 20%-25%, the sources have said.

(Reporting by Jörn Poltz; Writing by Arno Schuetze; Edited by Kathrin Jones and David Evans)

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 3 568 M
EBIT 2020 108 M
Net income 2020 -3,96 M
Debt 2020 294 M
Yield 2020 2,83%
P/E ratio 2020 -229x
P/E ratio 2021 32,9x
EV / Sales2020 1,13x
EV / Sales2021 1,08x
Capitalization 3 744 M
Chart OSRAM LICHT AG
Duration : Period :
OSRAM Licht AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OSRAM LICHT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 41,29  €
Last Close Price 39,75  €
Spread / Highest target 76,1%
Spread / Average Target 3,88%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Olaf Berlien Chief Executive Officer
Peter Bauer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ingo Bank Chief Financial Officer
Stefan Horst Michael Kampmann Chief Technology Officer
Christine Bortenlänger Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OSRAM LICHT AG4.83%4 116
KEYENCE CORPORATION-28.86%84 313
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE48.09%53 144
EMERSON ELECTRIC24.59%45 345
NIDEC CORPORATION37.22%43 837
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES,LTD.39.32%42 455
