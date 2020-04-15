Log in
OSRAM : DZ Bank gives a Sell rating

04/15/2020

DZ Bank's analyst downgrades his rating on OSRAM from Neutral to Sell.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 3 397 M
EBIT 2020 -31,5 M
Net income 2020 -92,9 M
Debt 2020 324 M
Yield 2020 1,14%
P/E ratio 2020 -31,1x
P/E ratio 2021 103x
EV / Sales2020 1,13x
EV / Sales2021 1,06x
Capitalization 3 503 M
Chart OSRAM LICHT AG
Duration : Period :
OSRAM Licht AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OSRAM LICHT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 40,00  €
Last Close Price 37,25  €
Spread / Highest target 23,5%
Spread / Average Target 7,38%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Olaf Berlien Chief Executive Officer
Peter Bauer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ingo Bank Chief Financial Officer
Stefan Horst Michael Kampmann Chief Technology Officer
Christine Bortenlänger Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OSRAM LICHT AG-15.63%3 841
KEYENCE CORPORATION1.48%83 932
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-10.05%49 655
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED0.89%39 521
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES,LTD.1.53%38 041
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.0.99%34 063
