OSRAM LICHT AG

(OSR)
OSRAM Licht AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

10/30/2019 | 12:30pm EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

30.10.2019 / 17:28
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Ulrike
Last name(s): Salb

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
OSRAM Licht AG

b) LEI
549300SXOGQHLID37W55 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000LED4000

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
40.75 EUR 32803.75 EUR
40.82 EUR 38452.44 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
40.7877 EUR 71256.19 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-10-04; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


30.10.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: OSRAM Licht AG
Marcel-Breuer-Straße 6
80807 München
Germany
Internet: www.osram-group.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

54595  30.10.2019 


© EQS 2019
