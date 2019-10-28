OSRAM Licht AG: Release according to Article 40 Section 1 Sentence 1 and Article 43 Section 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Notification pursuant to sections 40 para. 1 sentence 1 and 43 para. 2 of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz - WpHG)

With notifications of voting rights on September 30, 2019 and October 1, 2019 respectively, ams AG, Premstaetten, Austria, informed that it had exceeded on September 27, 2019 the threshold of 10% and on September 30, 2019 the threshold of 15% of voting rights of OSRAM Licht AG within the meaning of sections 33, 34 of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG).

In this context, ams AG notifies in accordance with section 43 para. 1 sentence 3 of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG):

1. The acquisition of voting rights of OSRAM Licht AG serves strategic goals.

2. ams Offer GmbH, a subsidiary of ams AG, published on October 18, 2019 in accordance with section 10 para. 1 of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (WpÜG) its decision to make a takeover offer to the shareholders of OSRAM Licht AG (the 'Takeover Offer'). The acquisition of further voting rights of OSRAM Licht AG within the next twelve months is therefore intended in the group.

3. ams AG does not intend to change the composition of the managing board of OSRAM Licht AG or to initiate such change. Furthermore, ams AG intends to be represented on the supervisory board of OSRAM Licht AG after closing of the Takeover Offer in a manner adequate to its shareholding.

4. Currently no substantial change in the capital structure of OSRAM Licht AG, in particular with regard to the ratio of equity and debt financing and the dividend policy, is intended.

The acquisition of the shareholding in OSRAM Licht AG, which led to the crossing of the aforementioned voting thresholds, was carried out using equity and debt funds.

The offer document for the Takeover Offer to be published after permission by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) will include detailed information on the statements made in this release and other circumstances.