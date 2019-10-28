Log in
OSRAM Licht AG: Release according to Article 40 Section 1 Sentence 1 and Article 43 Section 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

10/28/2019 | 10:00am EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: OSRAM Licht AG
OSRAM Licht AG: Release according to Article 40 Section 1 Sentence 1 and Article 43 Section 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

28.10.2019 / 14:55
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification pursuant to sections 40 para. 1 sentence 1 and 43 para. 2 of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz - WpHG)

With notifications of voting rights on September 30, 2019 and October 1, 2019 respectively, ams AG, Premstaetten, Austria, informed that it had exceeded on September 27, 2019 the threshold of 10% and on September 30, 2019 the threshold of 15% of voting rights of OSRAM Licht AG within the meaning of sections 33, 34 of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG).

In this context, ams AG notifies in accordance with section 43 para. 1 sentence 3 of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG):

1. The acquisition of voting rights of OSRAM Licht AG serves strategic goals.

2. ams Offer GmbH, a subsidiary of ams AG, published on October 18, 2019 in accordance with section 10 para. 1 of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (WpÜG) its decision to make a takeover offer to the shareholders of OSRAM Licht AG (the 'Takeover Offer'). The acquisition of further voting rights of OSRAM Licht AG within the next twelve months is therefore intended in the group.

3. ams AG does not intend to change the composition of the managing board of OSRAM Licht AG or to initiate such change. Furthermore, ams AG intends to be represented on the supervisory board of OSRAM Licht AG after closing of the Takeover Offer in a manner adequate to its shareholding.

4. Currently no substantial change in the capital structure of OSRAM Licht AG, in particular with regard to the ratio of equity and debt financing and the dividend policy, is intended.

The acquisition of the shareholding in OSRAM Licht AG, which led to the crossing of the aforementioned voting thresholds, was carried out using equity and debt funds.

The offer document for the Takeover Offer to be published after permission by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) will include detailed information on the statements made in this release and other circumstances.


28.10.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: OSRAM Licht AG
Marcel-Breuer-Straße 6
80807 München
Germany
Internet: www.osram-group.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

898579  28.10.2019 

© EQS 2019
