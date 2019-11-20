OSRAM Licht : english

DGAP-DD: OSRAM Licht AG english
Released : 11/20/2019 15:03
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
20.11.2019 / 15:02
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
Title:
First name:
Ulrike
Last name(s):
Salb
a) Position / status
Position:
Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:
|
Share
ISIN:
DE000LED4000
b) Nature of the transaction
Sale of 1,045 shares to cover taxes and duties;
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
40.11 EUR
41914.95 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price
Aggregated volume
40.11 EUR
41914.95 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
Language:
English
Company:
OSRAM Licht AG
Marcel-Breuer-Straße 6
80807 München
Germany
Internet:
www.osram-group.com
End of News
DGAP News Service
55107 20.11.2019
