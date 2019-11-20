OSRAM Licht : english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.11.2019 / 15:02

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Ulrike Last name(s): Salb

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

OSRAM Licht AG

b) LEI

549300SXOGQHLID37W55

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000LED4000

b) Nature of the transaction

Sale of 1,045 shares to cover taxes and duties; Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 40.11 EUR 41914.95 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 40.11 EUR 41914.95 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2019-11-18; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

