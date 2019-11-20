OSRAM Licht : english

Log in
11/20/2019 | 09:20am EST
DGAP-DD: OSRAM Licht AG english

Released : 11/20/2019 15:03


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
20.11.2019 / 15:02
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Ulrike
Last name(s): Salb

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
OSRAM Licht AG

b) LEI
549300SXOGQHLID37W55

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000LED4000

b) Nature of the transaction
Sale of 1,045 shares to cover taxes and duties;
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
40.11 EUR 41914.95 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
40.11 EUR 41914.95 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-11-18; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


20.11.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: OSRAM Licht AG
Marcel-Breuer-Straße 6
80807 München
Germany
Internet: www.osram-group.com

End of News DGAP News Service

55107 20.11.2019


OSRAM Licht AG published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 14:19:04 UTC
