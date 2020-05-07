Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  OSRAM Licht AG    OSR   DE000LED4000

OSRAM LICHT AG

(OSR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

OSRAM Licht : posts quarterly loss, lower revenues as COVID-19 weighs on business

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/07/2020 | 01:31am EDT
General view of the headquarters of German lighting manufacturer Osram in Munich

German lighting group Osram on Thursday posted a decline in revenues and a quarterly loss as the COVID-19 pandemic weighed on demand from the automotive industry and from customers active in cinema lighting and building illumination.

Revenues decreased by 4.7% to 821 million euros, while the net loss came in at 39 million euros, compared to 91 million in the year-earlier period, due to continued restructuring costs.

"It has been a challenge to maintain production largely on a regular basis in recent weeks," Chief Executive Olaf Berlien said in a statement, adding that the company is increasing its liquidity by around 200 million euros through shortened working hours and the review of investments.

"Osram will only be able to update its forecast when the general market situation allows more clarity," the company said.

Osram, which is being acquired by Austrian sensor maker AMS, announced in mid-March that it will not achieve its original 2020 targets.

(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; editing by Thomas Seythal)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMS AG 4.22% 13.695 Delayed Quote.-50.49%
OSRAM LICHT AG 0.72% 37.92 Delayed Quote.-14.11%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on OSRAM LICHT AG
01:31aOSRAM LICHT : posts quarterly loss, lower revenues as COVID-19 weighs on busines..
RE
01:09aOSRAM LICHT : increases returns and cash flow thanks to early structural changes..
PU
01:05aOSRAM LICHT : increases returns and cash flow thanks to early structural changes..
EQ
05/06OSRAM LICHT AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ger..
EQ
05/05OSRAM LICHT AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial report..
EQ
05/04OSRAM LICHT AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ger..
EQ
04/30OSRAM LICHT AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ger..
EQ
04/29Sensor maker AMS gives upbeat outlook, shares up 22%
RE
04/29AMS : Shares Rise on Solid 2Q Outlook Despite Coronavirus
DJ
04/28OSRAM LICHT AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ger..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 3 239 M
EBIT 2020 -42,1 M
Net income 2020 -116 M
Debt 2020 327 M
Yield 2020 1,12%
P/E ratio 2020 -31,1x
P/E ratio 2021 414x
EV / Sales2020 1,20x
EV / Sales2021 1,10x
Capitalization 3 566 M
Chart OSRAM LICHT AG
Duration : Period :
OSRAM Licht AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OSRAM LICHT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 39,56  €
Last Close Price 37,92  €
Spread / Highest target 21,3%
Spread / Average Target 4,31%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Olaf Berlien Chief Executive Officer
Peter Bauer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kathrin Dahnke Chief Financial Officer
Stefan Horst Michael Kampmann Chief Technology Officer
Christine Bortenlänger Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OSRAM LICHT AG-14.11%3 852
KEYENCE CORPORATION-0.77%87 938
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-13.11%50 532
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED4.88%45 155
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES,LTD.-3.36%37 075
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.-0.37%35 349
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group