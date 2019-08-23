Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  Ossur hf    OSSR   IS0000000040

OSSUR HF

(OSSR)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X EUROPE LIMITED. - 08/23 12:39:01 pm
44.9500 DKK   +0.90%
06:22aOSSUR HF : Capital Markets Day on 24 September 2019 in Copenhagen
GL
08/20OSSUR HF : Interim report Q2 2019
AQ
08/19OSSUR HF : Transactions in relation to share buyback program
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ossur Hf : Capital Markets Day on 24 September 2019 in Copenhagen

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2019 | 06:22am EDT

Össur invites financial analysts, institutional investors, lenders and financial media to a Capital Markets Day in Copenhagen on 24 September 2019. The Capital Markets Day is hosted by Jon Sigurdsson, President & CEO, along with key members of the management team.

See further details on the Capital Markets Day, including the agenda and location, in the enclosed attachment.

Please confirm your participation before 10 September 2019 with an email with your full name, job title and company details to ir@ossur.com.

Presentation material will be made available for download at www.ossur.com/investors.

Further information

David Hreidarsson, Investor Relations, dhreidarsson@ossur.com, +354 515 1380

Össur press releases by e-mail

If you wish to receive Össur press releases by e-mail please register at http://www.ossur.com/investors

About Össur

Össur (NASDAQ OMX: OSSR) is a global leader in non-invasive orthopaedics that help people live a life without limitations.  Its business is focused on improving people’s mobility through the delivery of innovative technologies within the fields of Prosthetics and Bracing & Supports.  A recognized “Technology Pioneer,” Össur invests significantly in research and product development—its award-winning designs ensuring a consistently strong position in the market.   Successful patient and clinical outcomes are further empowered via Össur’s educational programs and business solutions.  Headquartered in Iceland, Össur has major operations in the Americas, Europe and Asia, with additional distributors worldwide. www.ossur.com

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OSSUR HF
06:22aOSSUR HF : Capital Markets Day on 24 September 2019 in Copenhagen
GL
08/20OSSUR HF : Interim report Q2 2019
AQ
08/19OSSUR HF : Transactions in relation to share buyback program
PU
08/19OSSUR : Transactions in relation to share buyback program
AQ
08/12OSSUR HF : Transactions in relation to share buyback program
PU
08/12ÖSSUR HF : Transactions in relation to share buyback program
AQ
07/29ÖSSUR HF : Transactions in relation to share buyback program
AQ
07/25OSSUR HF : Interim report Q2 2019
GL
07/19OSSUR : Össur has signed an agreement to acquire College Park Industries
PU
07/19OSSUR HF : Össur acquires College Park Industries
GL
More news
Financials (DKK)
Sales 2019 694 M
EBIT 2019 112 M
Net income 2019 80,6 M
Debt 2019 302 M
Yield 2019 0,40%
P/E ratio 2019 35,6x
P/E ratio 2020 30,2x
EV / Sales2019 27,6x
EV / Sales2020 25,7x
Capitalization 18 846 M
Chart OSSUR HF
Duration : Period :
Ossur hf Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OSSUR HF
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 42,00  DKK
Last Close Price 44,55  DKK
Spread / Highest target -1,23%
Spread / Average Target -5,72%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sigurdur Jón Sigurðsson President & Chief Executive Officer
Niels Jacobsen Chairman
Egill Jónsson Executive VP-Manufacturing & Operations
Sveinn Sölvason Chief Financial Officer
Kim de Roy Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OSSUR HF43.25%2 803
ABBOTT LABORATORIES16.65%150 052
MEDTRONIC PLC18.55%144 561
STRYKER CORPORATION39.25%81 718
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY13.25%68 398
ESSILORLUXOTTICA18.15%63 350
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group