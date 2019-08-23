Ossur Hf : Capital Markets Day on 24 September 2019 in Copenhagen

Össur invites financial analysts, institutional investors, lenders and financial media to a Capital Markets Day in Copenhagen on 24 September 2019. The Capital Markets Day is hosted by Jon Sigurdsson, President & CEO, along with key members of the management team.

See further details on the Capital Markets Day, including the agenda and location, in the enclosed attachment.

Please confirm your participation before 10 September 2019 with an email with your full name, job title and company details to ir@ossur.com.

Presentation material will be made available for download at www.ossur.com/investors.

David Hreidarsson, Investor Relations, dhreidarsson@ossur.com , +354 515 1380

