Ossur Hf : Q2 2019 Results - Conference call Thursday 25 July at 9:00 CEST

Announcement no. 41/2019



11 July 2019

Conference call on Thursday 25 July at 9:00 CEST / 7:00 GMT / 3:00 EDT

Össur will publish its financial results for Q2 2019 prior to market opening on Thursday 25 July. That same day at 9:00 CEST, Össur will host a conference call where Jon Sigurdsson, President and CEO, and Sveinn Solvason, CFO, will present and discuss the results of the quarter. The conference call will be conducted in English.

A webcast can be followed on the Össur website: http://www.ossur.com/investors

To participate in the conference call please call one of the following telephone numbers:

DK: + 45 35 44 55 77

UK: + 44 (0) 333 300 0804

SE: + 46 (0) 8 566 426 51

US: + 1 631 913 1422

IS: + 354 800 7437

PIN CODE: 57380500#

Further information

David Hreidarsson, Investor Relations, dhreidarsson@ossur.com, +354 515 1380

Össur press releases by e-mail

If you wish to receive Össur press releases by e-mail please register at http://www.ossur.com/investors

About Össur

Össur (NASDAQ: OSSR) is a global leader in non-invasive orthopaedics that helps people live a life without limitations. Its business is focused on improving people's mobility through the delivery of innovative technologies within the fields of braces, supports, prosthetic limbs and compression therapy. A recognized "Technology Pioneer", Össur invests significantly in research and product development; its award-winning designs ensuring a consistently strong position in the market. Successful patient and clinical outcomes are further empowered via Össur's educational programs and business solutions. Headquartered in Iceland, Össur has major operations in the Americas, EMEA and APAC, with additional distributors worldwide. www.ossur.com.