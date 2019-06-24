Log in
Ossur Hf : Transactions in relation to share buyback program

06/24/2019

Announcement no. 38/2019

24 June 2019

Transactions in relation to share buyback program

On 14 May 2019, Össur hf. initiated a share buy-back program, see Company announcement no. 31/2019.

The purpose of the share buyback program is to reduce the Company's share capital and adjust the capital structure by distributing capital to shareholders in line with the Company's Capital Structure and Dividend Policy. The program will end no later than 31 December 2019. The Company may purchase up to 5,000,000 shares under the program, corresponding to 1.2% of the current share capital. The total consideration for shares purchased under the program shall not exceed USD 10 million.

The following transactions have been made under the program in week 06, the period 17 June 2019 - 21 June 2019:

Transactions
Date No. of shares Avg. purchase
price in DKK 		Transaction
value in DKK
17 June 2019 6,866 38.59 264,947
18 June 2019 12,389 39.01 483,280
19 June 2019 20,000 38.81 776,202
20 June 2019 26,816 38.77 1,039,707
21 June 2019 16,095 38.47 619,099
Total 82,166 38.74 3,183,235

Össur has acquired 649,266 shares under the program at the average price of DKK 39.05. Following the above transactions Össur's holding of own shares is 1,741,584 corresponding to 0.41% of the Company's total share capital.

The share buyback program on Nasdaq Copenhagen is carried out in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ('MAR'), and the Commission delegated regulation No. 2016/1052.

Further information

David Hreidarsson, Investor Relations, [email protected], +354 515 1380

Össur press releases by e-mail

If you wish to receive Össur press releases by e-mail please register at http://www.ossur.com/investors

About Össur

Össur (NASDAQ OMX: OSSR) is a global leader in non-invasive orthopaedics that help people live a life without limitations. Its business is focused on improving people's mobility through the delivery of innovative technologies within the fields of Prosthetics and Bracing & Supports. A recognized 'Technology Pioneer,' Össur invests significantly in research and product development-its award-winning designs ensuring a consistently strong position in the market. Successful patient and clinical outcomes are further empowered via Össur's educational programs and business solutions. Headquartered in Iceland, Össur has major operations in the Americas, Europe and Asia, with additional distributors worldwide. www.ossur.com


Share buy back transactions 17.06 - 21.06.2019

Össur hf. published this content on 24 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2019 16:45:07 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
