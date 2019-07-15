Ossur Hf : Transactions in relation to share buyback program

Announcement no. 42/2019

15 July 2019

Transactions in relation to share buyback program

On 14 May 2019, Össur hf. initiated a share buy-back program, see Company announcement no. 31/2019.

The purpose of the share buyback program is to reduce the Company's share capital and adjust the capital structure by distributing capital to shareholders in line with the Company's Capital Structure and Dividend Policy. The program will end no later than 31 December 2019. The Company may purchase up to 5,000,000 shares under the program, corresponding to 1.2% of the current share capital. The total consideration for shares purchased under the program shall not exceed USD 10 million.

The following transactions have been made under the program in week 09, the period 8 July 2019 - 12 July 2019:

Transactions Date No. of shares Avg. purchase

price in DKK Transaction

value in DKK 08 July 2019 3,622 39.81 144,188 09 July 2019 22,453 40.43 907,786 10 July 2019 220 40.45 8,899 11 July 2019 - - - 12 July 2019 33,520 42.79 1,434,207 Total 59,815 41.71 2,495,080

Össur has acquired 888,640 shares under the program at the average price of DKK 39.17. Following the above transactions Össur's holding of own shares is 1,955,958 corresponding to 0.46% of the Company's total share capital.

The share buyback program on Nasdaq Copenhagen is carried out in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ('MAR'), and the Commission delegated regulation No. 2016/1052.

