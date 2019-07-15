Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  Ossur hf    OSSR   IS0000000040

OSSUR HF

(OSSR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ossur Hf : Transactions in relation to share buyback program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/15/2019 | 12:40pm EDT

Announcement no. 42/2019

15 July 2019

Transactions in relation to share buyback program

On 14 May 2019, Össur hf. initiated a share buy-back program, see Company announcement no. 31/2019.

The purpose of the share buyback program is to reduce the Company's share capital and adjust the capital structure by distributing capital to shareholders in line with the Company's Capital Structure and Dividend Policy. The program will end no later than 31 December 2019. The Company may purchase up to 5,000,000 shares under the program, corresponding to 1.2% of the current share capital. The total consideration for shares purchased under the program shall not exceed USD 10 million.

The following transactions have been made under the program in week 09, the period 8 July 2019 - 12 July 2019:

Transactions
Date No. of shares Avg. purchase
price in DKK 		Transaction
value in DKK
08 July 2019 3,622 39.81 144,188
09 July 2019 22,453 40.43 907,786
10 July 2019 220 40.45 8,899
11 July 2019 - - -
12 July 2019 33,520 42.79 1,434,207
Total 59,815 41.71 2,495,080

Össur has acquired 888,640 shares under the program at the average price of DKK 39.17. Following the above transactions Össur's holding of own shares is 1,955,958 corresponding to 0.46% of the Company's total share capital.

The share buyback program on Nasdaq Copenhagen is carried out in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ('MAR'), and the Commission delegated regulation No. 2016/1052.

Further information

David Hreidarsson, Investor Relations, [email protected], +354 515 1380

Össur press releases by e-mail

If you wish to receive Össur press releases by e-mail please register at http://www.ossur.com/investors

About Össur

Össur (NASDAQ OMX: OSSR) is a global leader in non-invasive orthopaedics that help people live a life without limitations. Its business is focused on improving people's mobility through the delivery of innovative technologies within the fields of Prosthetics and Bracing & Supports. A recognized 'Technology Pioneer,' Össur invests significantly in research and product development-its award-winning designs ensuring a consistently strong position in the market. Successful patient and clinical outcomes are further empowered via Össur's educational programs and business solutions. Headquartered in Iceland, Össur has major operations in the Americas, Europe and Asia, with additional distributors worldwide. www.ossur.com


Share buy back transactions 08.07 - 12.07.2019

Disclaimer

Össur hf. published this content on 15 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2019 16:39:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OSSUR HF
12:40pOSSUR HF : Transactions in relation to share buyback program
PU
12:01pOSSUR : Transactions in relation to share buyback program
AQ
07/11OSSUR HF : Q2 2019 Results - Conference call Thursday 25 July at 9:00 CEST
GL
07/11OSSUR HF : Q2 2019 Results - Conference call Thursday 25 July at 9:00 CEST
AQ
07/08OSSUR HF : Transactions in relation to share buyback program
AQ
07/01OSSUR HF : Transactions in relation to share buyback program
PU
06/25OSSUR : Össur announces 2019-2020 roster of team össur athletes
AQ
06/24OSSUR HF : Transactions in relation to share buyback program
PU
06/24OSSUR : Transactions in relation to share buyback program
AQ
06/17OSSUR HF : Transactions in relation to share buyback program
AQ
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2019 693 M
EBIT 2019 112 M
Net income 2019 78,1 M
Debt 2019 278 M
Yield 2019 0,41%
P/E ratio 2019 34,7x
P/E ratio 2020 29,6x
EV / Sales2019 25,5x
EV / Sales2020 24,0x
Capitalization 17 383 M
Chart OSSUR HF
Duration : Period :
Ossur hf Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OSSUR HF
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 39,7  DKK
Last Close Price 42,2  
Spread / Highest target 2,02%
Spread / Average Target -5,89%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sigurdur Jón Sigurðsson President & Chief Executive Officer
Niels Jacobsen Chairman
Egill Jónsson Executive VP-Manufacturing & Operations
Sveinn Sölvason Chief Financial Officer
Kim de Roy Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OSSUR HF35.53%2 704
ABBOTT LABORATORIES16.02%151 314
MEDTRONIC PLC9.11%134 116
STRYKER CORPORATION31.67%78 666
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY12.23%69 097
ESSILORLUXOTTICA6.84%56 495
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About