OSSUR HF

(OSSR)
Ossur Hf : Transactions in relation to share buyback program

08/19/2019 | 12:17pm EDT

Announcement no. 48/2019

19 August 2019

Transactions in relation to share buyback program

On 14 May 2019, Össur hf. initiated a share buy-back program, see Company announcement no. 31/2019.

The purpose of the share buyback program is to reduce the Company's share capital and adjust the capital structure by distributing capital to shareholders in line with the Company's Capital Structure and Dividend Policy. The program will end no later than 31 December 2019. The Company may purchase up to 5,000,000 shares under the program, corresponding to 1.2% of the current share capital. The total consideration for shares purchased under the program shall not exceed USD 10 million.

The following transactions have been made under the program in week 14, the period 12 August 2019 - 16 August 2019:

Transactions
Date No. of shares Avg. purchase
price in DKK 		Transaction
value in DKK
12 August 2019 9,032 45.53 411,185
13 August 2019 19,550 46.21 903,493
14 August 2019 20,000 45.99 919,832
15 August 2019 25,000 44.34 1,108,575
16 August 2019 20,150 45.23 911,376
Total 93,732 45.39 4,254,461

Össur has acquired 1,455,998 shares under the program at the average price of DKK 41.16. Following the above transactions Össur's holding of own shares is 2,342,266 corresponding to 0.55% of the Company's total share capital.

The share buyback program on Nasdaq Copenhagen is carried out in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ('MAR'), and the Commission delegated regulation No. 2016/1052.

Further information

David Hreidarsson, Investor Relations, [email protected], +354 515 1380

About Össur

Össur (NASDAQ OMX: OSSR) is a global leader in non-invasive orthopaedics that help people live a life without limitations. Its business is focused on improving people's mobility through the delivery of innovative technologies within the fields of Prosthetics and Bracing & Supports. A recognized 'Technology Pioneer,' Össur invests significantly in research and product development-its award-winning designs ensuring a consistently strong position in the market. Successful patient and clinical outcomes are further empowered via Össur's educational programs and business solutions. Headquartered in Iceland, Össur has major operations in the Americas, Europe and Asia, with additional distributors worldwide. www.ossur.com


Össur hf. published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
