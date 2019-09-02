Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  Ossur hf    OSSR   IS0000000040

OSSUR HF

(OSSR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ossur Hf : Transactions in relation to share buyback program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/02/2019 | 12:30pm EDT

Announcement no. 50/2019

2 September 2019

Transactions in relation to share buyback program

On 14 May 2019, Össur hf. initiated a share buy-back program, see Company announcement no. 31/2019.

The purpose of the share buyback program is to reduce the Company's share capital and adjust the capital structure by distributing capital to shareholders in line with the Company's Capital Structure and Dividend Policy. The program will end no later than 31 December 2019. The Company may purchase up to 5,000,000 shares under the program, corresponding to 1.2% of the current share capital. The total consideration for shares purchased under the program shall not exceed USD 10 million.

The following transactions have been made under the program in week 16, the period 26 August 2019 - 30 August 2019:

Transactions
Date No. of shares Avg. purchase
price in DKK 		Transaction
value in DKK
26 August 2019 12,291 44.75 550,063
27 August 2019 11,554 46.13 532,946
28 August 2019 10,000 47.84 478,386
29 August 2019 9,999 47.95 479,409
30 August 2019 10,000 47.91 479,058
Total 53,844 46.79 2,519,862

Össur has acquired 1,586,565 shares under the program at the average price of DKK 41.59. Following the above transactions Össur's holding of own shares is 2,453,883 corresponding to 0.58% of the Company's total share capital.

The share buyback program on Nasdaq Copenhagen is carried out in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ('MAR'), and the Commission delegated regulation No. 2016/1052.

Further information

David Hreidarsson, Investor Relations, [email protected], +354 515 1380

Össur press releases by e-mail

If you wish to receive Össur press releases by e-mail please register at http://www.ossur.com/investors

About Össur

Össur (NASDAQ OMX: OSSR) is a global leader in non-invasive orthopaedics that help people live a life without limitations. Its business is focused on improving people's mobility through the delivery of innovative technologies within the fields of Prosthetics and Bracing & Supports. A recognized 'Technology Pioneer,' Össur invests significantly in research and product development-its award-winning designs ensuring a consistently strong position in the market. Successful patient and clinical outcomes are further empowered via Össur's educational programs and business solutions. Headquartered in Iceland, Össur has major operations in the Americas, Europe and Asia, with additional distributors worldwide. www.ossur.com


Share buy back transactions 26.08 - 30.08.2019

Disclaimer

Össur hf. published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 16:29:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OSSUR HF
12:30pOSSUR HF : Transactions in relation to share buyback program
PU
08/26ÖSSUR HF : Transactions in relation to share buyback program
AQ
08/23OSSUR HF : Capital Markets Day on 24 September 2019 in Copenhagen
GL
08/20OSSUR HF : Interim report Q2 2019
AQ
08/19OSSUR HF : Transactions in relation to share buyback program
PU
08/19OSSUR : Transactions in relation to share buyback program
AQ
08/12OSSUR HF : Transactions in relation to share buyback program
PU
08/12ÖSSUR HF : Transactions in relation to share buyback program
AQ
07/29ÖSSUR HF : Transactions in relation to share buyback program
AQ
07/25OSSUR HF : Interim report Q2 2019
GL
More news
Financials (DKK)
Sales 2019 694 M
EBIT 2019 112 M
Net income 2019 80,6 M
Debt 2019 302 M
Yield 2019 0,37%
P/E ratio 2019 38,3x
P/E ratio 2020 32,5x
EV / Sales2019 29,6x
EV / Sales2020 27,6x
Capitalization 20 282 M
Chart OSSUR HF
Duration : Period :
Ossur hf Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OSSUR HF
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 42,00  DKK
Last Close Price 47,95  DKK
Spread / Highest target -8,24%
Spread / Average Target -12,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sigurdur Jón Sigurðsson President & Chief Executive Officer
Niels Jacobsen Chairman
Egill Jónsson Executive VP-Manufacturing & Operations
Sveinn Sölvason Chief Financial Officer
Kim de Roy Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OSSUR HF54.18%2 992
ABBOTT LABORATORIES17.96%150 794
MEDTRONIC PLC18.61%144 753
STRYKER CORPORATION40.77%82 329
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY12.69%68 547
ESSILORLUXOTTICA21.55%64 228
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group