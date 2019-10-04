Log in
Ossur : Össur participates in the ISPO World Congress

10/04/2019 | 10:47am EDT

Össur is a proud gold sponsor of the established ISPO World Congress which will be held in Kobe, Japan from 5 to 8 October 2019. The World Congress provides a unique opportunity for medical professionals from around the world to come together to learn about the latest scientific and clinical advances, innovative technologies, products and services in prosthetic and orthotic care.

The theme of this year's Congress is Basics to Bionics - a theme which aligns with Össur's expertise in product innovation and clinical outcomes. Highlights from Össur's Bionic range of products will include the award-winning and well-received RHEO KNEE® and RHEO KNEE® XC, two highly-responsive microprocessor knees designed to ensure balance and stability for a wide range of circumstances. Also, PROPRIO FOOT®, the latest generation of the world's first bionic ankle, the i-Limb® Quantum multi-articulating myolectric hand, and the new i-Limb Wrist, the first-ever wrist rotator to perform simultaneous rotation upon grip selection. Plenty of new and established Bionic innovations for Congress guests to learn more about at the Össur booth.

Also featured will be the new Össur Pro-Flex® LP Align - the latest addition to the already established Pro-Flex family of products. From bare feet to sneakers to heels, Pro-Flex LP Align enables users to change footwear throughout the day, without compromising their alignment or body posture.

Össur will also proudly introduce the latest addition to the Unloader® family of knee braces, the Unloader One® X. With more than 15 clinical studies demonstrating their efficacy, Unloader OA knee braces have been the industry standard for close to four decades. The Unloader One X incorporates a host of new features designed to improve patient comfort and compliance.

Össur is equally delighted to be presenting a varied program of lectures and workshops, both within the conference schedule and at the Össur booth. We look forward to welcoming you in Exhibition Hall 2, Booth B03.

For more information, please visit https://www.ispo-congress.com/

Disclaimer

Össur hf. published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 14:46:04 UTC
Consensus
EPS Revisions
