Österreichische Staatsdruckerei : OeKB Group now on board of MICK

The OeKB Group (Oesterreichische Kontrollbank) is the latest user of our video-ID-solution MICK ('My Identity Check'). The OeKB Group, specialized on export- and capital markets, is now offering their customers to verify their identity easily and completely secure via MICK in more than 137 countries worldwide. With this innovative solution, the old method of verifying the identity of customers by personal appointment along with according official paper documents is now obsolete. With MICK, the whole process only takes a few minutes of time and can be done from any preferred place. The only requirements are a compatible device and a sufficient internet connection. Customers are digitally accompanied by experienced youniqx-employees throughout the whole video-call.

Helmut Bernkopf, chairman of the OeKB groups Export Services, is convinced of MICKs advantages over the old verification method: 'We saw, how secure and easily MICK works at our daughter-company Oesterreichische Entwicklungsbank. There, we have been using MICK successfully for almost a year', Bernkopf points out. A special focus was put on the security aspect of the video-ID-solution. 'Personal information is always a highly sensible area. It is our job to get the necessary trust and to confirm the trust that customers put in us and our solutions. We try to confirm this every day by assuring highest security standards and user friendly approaches', says Lukas Praml, CEO of youniqx Identity AG.

To bring this values into life, youniqx set up a personalized landing page for customers of the OeKB group. This way, customers of the OeKB can choose their preferred time for their video identification call via MICK. The process runs over automated e-mails by the MICK-service, assuring a user friendly experience. MICK is recognized by current law as an official way to prove the identity of customers and respects all current financial laws by the financial market supervisory.

Find out more about MICK right here: https://www.youniqx.com/en/mick-my-identity-check/