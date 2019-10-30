Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  WIENER BOERSE AG  >  Österreichische Staatsdruckerei Holding AG    OESD   AT00000OESD0

ÖSTERREICHISCHE STAATSDRUCKEREI HOLDING

(OESD)
SummaryChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Österreichische Staatsdruckerei : OeKB Group now on board of MICK

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/30/2019 | 06:27am EDT

The OeKB Group (Oesterreichische Kontrollbank) is the latest user of our video-ID-solution MICK ('My Identity Check'). The OeKB Group, specialized on export- and capital markets, is now offering their customers to verify their identity easily and completely secure via MICK in more than 137 countries worldwide. With this innovative solution, the old method of verifying the identity of customers by personal appointment along with according official paper documents is now obsolete. With MICK, the whole process only takes a few minutes of time and can be done from any preferred place. The only requirements are a compatible device and a sufficient internet connection. Customers are digitally accompanied by experienced youniqx-employees throughout the whole video-call.

Helmut Bernkopf, chairman of the OeKB groups Export Services, is convinced of MICKs advantages over the old verification method: 'We saw, how secure and easily MICK works at our daughter-company Oesterreichische Entwicklungsbank. There, we have been using MICK successfully for almost a year', Bernkopf points out. A special focus was put on the security aspect of the video-ID-solution. 'Personal information is always a highly sensible area. It is our job to get the necessary trust and to confirm the trust that customers put in us and our solutions. We try to confirm this every day by assuring highest security standards and user friendly approaches', says Lukas Praml, CEO of youniqx Identity AG.

To bring this values into life, youniqx set up a personalized landing page for customers of the OeKB group. This way, customers of the OeKB can choose their preferred time for their video identification call via MICK. The process runs over automated e-mails by the MICK-service, assuring a user friendly experience. MICK is recognized by current law as an official way to prove the identity of customers and respects all current financial laws by the financial market supervisory.

Find out more about MICK right here: https://www.youniqx.com/en/mick-my-identity-check/

Disclaimer

ÖSD - Österreichische Staatsdruckerei Holding AG published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 10:26:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ÖSTERREICHISCHE STAATSDRUC
06:27aÖSTERREICHISCHE STAATSDRUCKEREI : OeKB Group now on board of MICK
PU
09/23OESTERREICHISCHE STAATSDRUCKEREI HLD : Liechtenstein Introduces Digital Identity..
PU
07/01OESTERREICHISCHE STAATSDRUCKEREI HLD : MIA wins Prize in Competition on Innovati..
PU
2017OESTERREICHISCHE STAATSDRUCKEREI HLD : OeSD at Trustech 2017
PU
2016OESTERREICHISCHE STAATSDRUCKEREI HLD : Austrian Presidential Election Delayed Du..
DJ
More news
Chart ÖSTERREICHISCHE STAATSDRUCKEREI HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Österreichische Staatsdruckerei Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Schächter Chief Executive Officer
Johannes Strohmayer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Helmut Lackner Chief Financial Officer
Wilfried Stadler Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Hoffmann-Ostenhof Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ÖSTERREICHISCHE STAATSDRUCKEREI HOLDING AG11.73%154
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%253 362
INTEL CORPORATION20.05%245 079
NVIDIA CORPORATION52.00%123 578
BROADCOM INC.13.32%114 305
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS27.29%112 493
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group