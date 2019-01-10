Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  OT Logistics SA    OTSL   PLODRTS00017

OT LOGISTICS SA (OTSL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 01/09
6.35 PLN   -0.78%
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

OT Logistics : First notification to shareholders regarding the intended merger of OT Logistics S.A. with the companies Żegluga Bydgoska, OT Port Wrocław, Odra Rhein Lloyd

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/10/2019 | 03:34am EST

The Management Board of OT Logistics S.A. with its registered office in Szczecin, based on Article 504(1) of the Commercial Companies Code, hereby notifies shareholders for the first time of the intended merger of the company OT Logistics S.A. with its registered office in Szczecin (acquiring company) with the companies Żegluga Bydgoska Sp. z o.o. with its registered office in Bydgoszcz, OT Port Wrocław Sp. z o.o. with its registered office in Wrocław and Odra Rhein Lloyd with its registered office in Wrocław (target companies).

Disclaimer

OT Logistics SA published this content on 10 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2019 08:33:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OT LOGISTICS SA
03:34aOT LOGISTICS : First notification to shareholders regarding the intended merger ..
PU
01/07INFORMATION ON MERGER OF THE COMPANI : OT Logistics, OT Port Wrocław, Ż..
PU
2018OT LOGISTICS : In the 1st half of 2018, revenue of OT Logistics Capital Group in..
PU
2018OT LOGISTICS : About forwarding and transport in InfoBox - 160 years of C.Hartwi..
PU
2018OT LOGISTICS : Three tons of flip-flops on their way to Gambia thanks to OT Logi..
PU
2018OT LOGISTICS : New liner service for the Elbe – Elbe Project Cargo Line (E..
PU
2018C.HARTWIG GDYNIA, PART OF OT LOGISTI : an innovative freight forwarder with a 16..
PU
2018OT LOGISTICS : New agricultural warehouse of OT Port Świnoujście
PU
2018OT LOGISTICS : Capital Group supports the “Flip-flops for Gambia” ca..
PU
2018OT LOGISTICS : An OT Logistics Capital Group Company with a cooperation agreemen..
PU
More news
Chart OT LOGISTICS SA
Duration : Period :
OT Logistics SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Waldemar May Chairman-Management Board
Artur Rafal Szczepaniak Chairman-Supervisory Board
Krzysztof Kleinszmidt Director-Information Technology
Marek Komorowski Secretary & Member-Supervisory Board
Andrzej Malinowski Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OT LOGISTICS SA43.02%20
KUEHNE UND NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG3.68%16 017
YUNDA HOLDING CO LTD--.--%7 401
NIPPON EXPRESS CO LTD7.90%5 748
HYUNDAI GLOVIS CO LTD--.--%4 561
STO EXPRESS CO LTD--.--%3 626
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.