OT Logistics : First notification to shareholders regarding the intended merger of OT Logistics S.A. with the companies Żegluga Bydgoska, OT Port Wrocław, Odra Rhein Lloyd

The Management Board of OT Logistics S.A. with its registered office in Szczecin, based on Article 504(1) of the Commercial Companies Code, hereby notifies shareholders for the first time of the intended merger of the company OT Logistics S.A. with its registered office in Szczecin (acquiring company) with the companies Żegluga Bydgoska Sp. z o.o. with its registered office in Bydgoszcz, OT Port Wrocław Sp. z o.o. with its registered office in Wrocław and Odra Rhein Lloyd with its registered office in Wrocław (target companies).