OTC Markets : Welcomes JRSIS Health Care Corporation to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced JRSIS Health Care Corporation (OTCQX: JRSS), providing both Western and Chinese medical practices to the citizens of Harbin, China, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. JRSIS Health Care Corporation upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

JRSIS Health Care Corporation begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "JRSS." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

"We are pleased to welcome JRSIS Health Care Corporation to the OTCQX Best Market," said Jason Paltrowitz, Director, OTC Markets Group International Ltd., and EVP, Corporate Services, OTC Markets Group. "JRSIS Health Care Corporation joins established, investor-focused U.S. and global companies that leverage the OTCQX Market to enhance visibility and provide greater transparency for investors. Upgrading to OTCQX from OTCQB is an important milestone for companies and their investors and we congratulate JRSIS Health Care Corporation."

JRSIS Health Care Corporation was sponsored for OTCQX by J.P. Galda & Co., a qualified third-party firm responsible for providing guidance on OTCQX requirements and recommending membership.

About JRSIS Health Care Corporation

JRSIS Health Care Corporation is serving patients on a municipal and county level and providing both Western and Chinese medical practices to the citizens of Harbin.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com .

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/otc-markets-group-welcomes-jrsis-health-care-corporation-to-otcqx-300784428.html

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.