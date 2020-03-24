Lexaria Bioscience Corp. to Webcast Live at Life Sciences Investor Forum March 26

KELOWNA, British Columbia, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTCQX: LXRP) (CSE: LXX) (the “Company” or “Lexaria”), a global innovator in drug delivery platform today announced that Chris Bunka, Chief Executive Officer, will present live at LifeSciencesInvestorForum.com on March 26.



DATE: Thursday, March 26

TIME: 12:00 PM ET

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/032620LSIF

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.lifesciencesinvestorforum.com .

Lexaria Recently Announced:

Investigation into its patented DehydraTECH drug delivery technology will be pursued to determine the extent of improvements possible in antiviral drug delivery designed to fight against coronavirus disease COVID-19.

Lexaria’s technology has previously been proven effective with oral forms of nicotine delivery and licensed by one of the world’s largest tobacco companies.

Lexaria’s DehydraTECH™ technology has been widely celebrated by the CBD/Hemp industry after a landmark clinical study highlighted Lexaria’s ability to deliver 317% more CBD into the human bloodstream just 30 minutes after ingesting capsules, compared to generic CBD.

About Lexaria

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. is a global innovator in drug delivery platforms. Its patented DehydraTECH™ drug delivery technology changes the way API’s enter the bloodstream, promoting healthier ingestion methods, lower overall dosing and higher effectiveness for lipophilic active molecules. DehydraTECH increases bio-absorption; reduces time of onset; and can reduce drug costs for orally administered bioactive molecules including nicotine, vitamins, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and other molecules. Lexaria has licensed DehydraTECH to multiple companies for use in various oral application formats, including to a world-leading tobacco producer for the development of smokeless, oral-based nicotine products. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 16 patents granted and over 60 patents pending worldwide. www.lexariabioscience.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

