Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  OTC Markets Group Inc.    OTCM

OTC MARKETS GROUP INC.

(OTCM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals® to Webcast Live at Life Sciences Investor Forum March 26th

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/23/2020 | 08:36am EDT

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nuvo or the Company) (TSX:NRI; OTCQX:NRIFF), a Canadian focused healthcare company with global reach and a diversified portfolio of commercial products, today announced Jesse Ledger, Nuvo’s President & Chief Executive Officer and Kelly Demerino, Nuvo’s Interim Chief Financial Officer will present live at LifeSciencesInvestorForum.com on March 26th.

DATE: Thursday, March 26, 2020
TIME: 10:00 a.m. ET
LINK: https://tinyurl.com/March26LSIF

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.lifesciencesinvestorforum.com.

About Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Nuvo (TSX: NRI; OTCQX: NRIFF) is a Canadian focused, healthcare company with global reach and a diversified portfolio of commercial products.  The Company targets several therapeutic areas, including pain, allergy and dermatology.  The Company’s strategy is to in-license and acquire growth-oriented, complementary products for Canadian and international markets.  Nuvo’s head office is located in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, the international operations are located in Dublin, Ireland and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Health Canada and E.U. approved manufacturing facility is located in Varennes, Québec, Canada.  The Varennes facility operates in a Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) environment respecting the U.S, Canada and E.U. GMP regulations and is regularly inspected by Health Canada and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.  For additional information, please visit www.nuvopharmaceuticals.com.

About Life Sciences Investor Forum
Life Sciences Investor Forum is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for Life Sciences companies to meet with and present directly to investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Life Sciences Investor Forum is powered by Intrado Digital Media and specifically designed for more efficient investor access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Life Sciences Investor Forum combines leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

CONTACTS:

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Investor Relations
Email: ir@nuvopharm.com

Life Sciences Investor Forum
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
(212) 220-2221
johnv@lifesciencesinvestorforum.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on OTC MARKETS GROUP INC.
08:36aRedHill Biopharma to Present at Virtual Life Sciences Investor Forum on March..
GL
08:36aEmmaus Life Sciences to Webcast Live at Life Sciences Investor Forum March 26..
GL
08:36aNuvo Pharmaceuticals® to Webcast Live at Life Sciences Investor Forum March 2..
GL
03/16OTC MARKETS GROUP INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/02OTC MARKETS : & Advokatfirmaet Raeder to Cohost "Accessing the U.S. Capital Mark..
PR
02/27OTC MARKETS : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Release and W..
PR
02/18OTC MARKETS : Unveils U.S. Bank Holding Company Corporate Structure Data on OTCM..
PR
02/12OTC MARKETS : Applauds the Introduction of ESOP Fairness Act Legislation
PR
01/23WORLD CLASS EXTRACTIONS : Amends Date to Begin Trading on the OTC-QB Market to J..
AQ
01/22GOLDMINING INC : . Named to 2020 OTCQX Best 50, Selected as One of the Top 50 Pe..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 64,2 M
EBIT 2020 20,5 M
Net income 2020 16,5 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 2,45%
P/E ratio 2020 17,9x
P/E ratio 2021 16,0x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,34x
Capi. / Sales2021 4,08x
Capitalization 279 M
Chart OTC MARKETS GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
OTC Markets Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 37,50  $
Last Close Price 24,51  $
Spread / Highest target 55,0%
Spread / Average Target 53,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 51,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
R. Cromwell Coulson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Neal L. Wolkoff Non-Executive Chairman
Beatrice Ordonez Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor relations
Bruce Ostrover Chief Technology Officer
Gary Baddeley Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OTC MARKETS GROUP INC.-29.97%279
CME GROUP INC.-20.88%56 787
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.0.26%9 160
ASX LIMITED-8.00%8 109
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-15.28%6 414
BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ESPAÑOLES, SOCIEDAD HOLDING DE MERCADOS Y SISTEMAS FINANCIEROS, S.A.-8.38%2 793
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group