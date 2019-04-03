OTC Markets : Announces Lists of Compliance Downgrades and Caveat Emptor Designations for the Month of March

NEW YORK, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the lists of downgrades from its respective OTCQX® and OTCQB® markets and Caveat Emptor Designations for the month of March 2019.

Downgrades from OTCQX and OTCQB – March 2019

Company Symbol Original

Market Downgraded

Market Reason Removal Date Optec

International,

Inc. OPTI OTCQB Pink Curent Filed to Cease

Reporting 3/1/2019 Protalex, Inc. PRTX OTCQB Pink No

Information Filing

Delinquency 3/5/2019 ULURU Inc. ULUR OTCQB Pink Curent Filed to Cease

Reporting 3/5/2019 HighCom Global

Security, Inc. HCGS OTCQB Pink Curent Bid Price

Deficiency 3/12/2019 Immune

Therapeutics,

Inc. IMUN OTCQB Pink Curent Bid Price

Deficiency 3/12/2019 Fatfish

Blockchain Ltd. FFTTF OTCQB Pink Curent Bid Price

Deficiency 3/15/2019 iGambit, Inc. IGMB OTCQB Pink Curent Bid Price

Deficiency 3/19/2019 Digatrade

Financial Corp. DIGAF OTCQB Pink Curent Bid Price

Deficiency 3/25/2019 GlassBridge

Enterprises, Inc. GLAE OTCQX U.S. OTCQB Bid Price

Deficiency 3/27/2019

Caveat Emptor – March 2019

Company Symbol Caveat Emptor

Status Market Tier Date International Spirits &

Beverage Group, Inc. ISBG added Pink Limited 3/8/2019 Cloudweb, Inc. CLOW removed Pink Curent 3/11/2019 Oliveda International, Inc. OLVI removed Pink Curent 3/11/2019 Peoplesway.com, Inc. PLWY added Pink No

Information 3/11/2019 Vortex Brands Co. VTXB removed Pink Curent 3/20/2019 Bakken Energy Corp. BKEN added Pink No

Information 3/22/2019

About OTC Markets Group Issuer Compliance

OTC Markets Group's Washington D.C.-based Issuer Compliance team is responsible for evaluating company compliance with OTCQX and OTCQB qualifications, monitoring stock promotion and other potential public interest concerns, and working to allow issuers to provide adequate current information to the market. Through data driven disclosure processes and market activity analysis, the Issuer Compliance team promotes transparency among the 10,000 U.S. and global securities that trade on the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market, and the Pink® Open Market.

Issuer Compliance is actively engaged in continuous information sharing with FINRA, the SEC, other regulators, and the exchanges.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

