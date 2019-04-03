OTC Markets : Announces Lists of Compliance Downgrades and Caveat Emptor Designations for the Month of March

NEW YORK, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the lists of downgrades from its respective OTCQX® and OTCQB® markets and Caveat Emptor Designations for the month of March 2019.
Downgrades from OTCQX and OTCQB – March 2019
Company
Symbol
Original
Market
Downgraded
Market
Reason
Removal Date
Optec
International,
Inc.
OPTI
OTCQB
Pink Curent
Filed to Cease
Reporting
3/1/2019
Protalex, Inc.
PRTX
OTCQB
Pink No
Information
Filing
Delinquency
3/5/2019
ULURU Inc.
ULUR
OTCQB
Pink Curent
Filed to Cease
Reporting
3/5/2019
HighCom Global
Security, Inc.
HCGS
OTCQB
Pink Curent
Bid Price
Deficiency
3/12/2019
Immune
Therapeutics,
Inc.
IMUN
OTCQB
Pink Curent
Bid Price
Deficiency
3/12/2019
Fatfish
Blockchain Ltd.
FFTTF
OTCQB
Pink Curent
Bid Price
Deficiency
3/15/2019
iGambit, Inc.
IGMB
OTCQB
Pink Curent
Bid Price
Deficiency
3/19/2019
Digatrade
Financial Corp.
DIGAF
OTCQB
Pink Curent
Bid Price
Deficiency
3/25/2019
GlassBridge
Enterprises, Inc.
GLAE
OTCQX U.S.
OTCQB
Bid Price
Deficiency
3/27/2019
Caveat Emptor – March 2019
Company
Symbol
Caveat Emptor
Status
Market Tier
Date
International Spirits &
Beverage Group, Inc.
ISBG
added
Pink Limited
3/8/2019
Cloudweb, Inc.
CLOW
removed
Pink Curent
3/11/2019
Oliveda International, Inc.
OLVI
removed
Pink Curent
3/11/2019
Peoplesway.com, Inc.
PLWY
added
Pink No
Information
3/11/2019
Vortex Brands Co.
VTXB
removed
Pink Curent
3/20/2019
Bakken Energy Corp.
BKEN
added
Pink No
Information
3/22/2019
About OTC Markets Group Issuer Compliance
OTC Markets Group's Washington D.C.-based Issuer Compliance team is responsible for evaluating company compliance with OTCQX and OTCQB qualifications, monitoring stock promotion and other potential public interest concerns, and working to allow issuers to provide adequate current information to the market. Through data driven disclosure processes and market activity analysis, the Issuer Compliance team promotes transparency among the 10,000 U.S. and global securities that trade on the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market, and the Pink® Open Market.
Issuer Compliance is actively engaged in continuous information sharing with FINRA, the SEC, other regulators, and the exchanges.
About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.
To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.
OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.
