OTC MARKETS GROUP INC

(OTCM)
OTC Markets : Announces Lists of Compliance Downgrades and Caveat Emptor Designations for the Month of March

04/03/2019 | 04:02pm EDT

NEW YORK, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the lists of downgrades from its respective OTCQX® and OTCQB® markets and Caveat Emptor Designations for the month of March 2019.

Downgrades from OTCQX and OTCQB – March 2019

Company

Symbol

Original
Market

Downgraded
Market

Reason

Removal Date

Optec
International,
Inc.

OPTI

OTCQB

Pink Curent

Filed to Cease
Reporting

3/1/2019

Protalex, Inc.

PRTX

OTCQB

Pink No
Information

Filing
Delinquency

3/5/2019

ULURU Inc.

ULUR

OTCQB

Pink Curent

Filed to Cease
Reporting

3/5/2019

HighCom Global
Security, Inc.

HCGS

OTCQB

Pink Curent

Bid Price
Deficiency

3/12/2019

Immune
Therapeutics,
Inc.

IMUN

OTCQB

Pink Curent

Bid Price
Deficiency

3/12/2019

Fatfish
Blockchain Ltd.

FFTTF

OTCQB

Pink Curent

Bid Price
Deficiency

3/15/2019

iGambit, Inc.

IGMB

OTCQB

Pink Curent

Bid Price
Deficiency

3/19/2019

Digatrade
Financial Corp.

DIGAF

OTCQB

Pink Curent

Bid Price
Deficiency

3/25/2019

GlassBridge
Enterprises, Inc.

GLAE

OTCQX U.S.

OTCQB

Bid Price
Deficiency

3/27/2019

Caveat Emptor – March 2019

Company

Symbol

Caveat Emptor
Status

Market Tier

Date

International Spirits &
Beverage Group, Inc.

ISBG

added 

Pink Limited

3/8/2019

Cloudweb, Inc.

CLOW

removed

Pink Curent

3/11/2019

Oliveda International, Inc.

OLVI

removed

Pink Curent

3/11/2019

Peoplesway.com, Inc.

PLWY

added 

Pink No
Information

3/11/2019

Vortex Brands Co.

VTXB

removed

Pink Curent

3/20/2019

Bakken Energy Corp.

BKEN

added 

Pink No
Information

3/22/2019

About OTC Markets Group Issuer Compliance
OTC Markets Group's Washington D.C.-based Issuer Compliance team is responsible for evaluating company compliance with OTCQX and OTCQB qualifications, monitoring stock promotion and other potential public interest concerns, and working to allow issuers to provide adequate current information to the market. Through data driven disclosure processes and market activity analysis, the Issuer Compliance team promotes transparency among the 10,000 U.S. and global securities that trade on the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market, and the Pink® Open Market.

Issuer Compliance is actively engaged in continuous information sharing with FINRA, the SEC, other regulators, and the exchanges.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

OTC Markets Group logo. (PRNewsFoto/OTC Markets Group)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/otc-markets-group-announces-lists-of-compliance-downgrades-and-caveat-emptor-designations-for-the-month-of-march-300824121.html

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
