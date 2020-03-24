OTC Markets : Introduces "Hot Sector" Information to its Small Cap Listed Compliance Product

NEW YORK, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the introduction of "Hot Sector" industry data points to its Small Cap Listed compliance product. This unique offering provides broker-dealers and compliance and risk management teams with an efficient, compliance specific data set for evaluating over 2,300 sub $500 million market cap equities listed on a national stock exchange.

The enhancement to the existing compliance product now includes additional data points that enable market professionals and investors to identify small cap listed securities that are categorized as a "Hot Sector" (Cannabis, Cryptocurrency/Blockchain).

"It is essential for firms to establish a consistent framework to analyze small cap securities across the listed and OTC equity market," said Matthew Fuchs, Executive Vice President of Market Data and Strategy at OTC Markets Group. "The availability of listed Cannabis and Cryptocurrency/Blockchain securities data will provide risk management teams greater ability to track movement between the OTC and listed marketplace and make informed decisions relating to these sectors."

Launched in September 2018, the Small Cap Listed compliance file provides key compliance data points for equities securities listed on a national stock exchange with a sub $500 million market capitalization. Originally covering some 1,800 listed securities, the file now exceeds more than 2,300.

Key data elements include:

Active and Historical Stock Promotion Data

Penny Stock Status

OTC Graduate Data

Microcap Status

Security Name Change History

Current and Former Shell Status

Stock Split History

Delivered in pipe-delimited format, twice daily at 5:00 am (ET) and 7:00 pm (ET), the file is licensed at an enterprise level designed for broker-dealers, AML, compliance and risk management professionals looking to more effectively right-size small cap listed equity compliance.

OTC Markets Group's Market Data provides mission-critical quote and trade data, as well as company and security information on OTCQX, OTCQB and Pink securities to the trading, investment, legal and regulatory communities. The Company's data products include real-time data, end-of-day data, historical quote data, company financial data, security master data, corporate reference data and compliance data. OTC Markets Group also provides data through leading market data redistributors. For more about OTC Markets Group's market data products, including connectivity information, visit https://www.otcmarkets.com/market-data/overview .

To contact OTC Markets Market Data, call +1 (212) 220-2166 or e-mail marketdata@otcmarkets.com .

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

