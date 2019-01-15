Log in
OTC Markets : Welcomes Alvopetro Energy Ltd. to OTCQX

01/15/2019 | 07:01am EST

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Alvopetro Energy Ltd (TSX-V: ALV;  OTCQX: ALVOF), an independent upstream and midstream operator in Brazil, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Alvopetro Energy upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Alvopetro Energy begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "ALVOF."  U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

"We are pleased to welcome Alvopetro Energy to the OTCQX Best Market," said Jason Paltrowitz, Director of OTC Markets Group International Ltd. and EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "OTCQX companies must meet high financial standards, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws, and have a professional third-party sponsor introduction. Upgrading to the OTCQX Market from the Pink Market is an important milestone for international issuers and we look forward to supporting Alvopetro Energy as the company seeks to build visibility in the US."

Corey C. Ruttan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Alvopetro stated, "Alvopetro has made considerable progress over the last year in the execution of our natural gas project onshore Brazil.  This is a transformational time for the Company and we are excited to now be trading on OTCQX to facilitate improved visibility and accessibility for our existing and expanding U.S. shareholder base."

Alvopetro Energy was sponsored for OTCQX by J.P. Galda & Co., a qualified third-party firm responsible for providing guidance on OTCQX requirements and recommending membership. 

About Alvopetro Energy Ltd.
Alvopetro Energy Ltd.'s vision is to become a leading independent upstream and midstream operator in Brazil. The company's strategy is to unlock the on-shore natural gas potential in the state of Bahia in Brazil, building off the development of our Cabure and Gomo natural gas projects and the construction of strategic infrastructure assets.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities.  Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services.  We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com 

OTC Markets Group logo. (PRNewsFoto/OTC Markets Group)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/otc-markets-group-welcomes-alvopetro-energy-ltd-to-otcqx-300777827.html

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
