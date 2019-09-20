Log in
OTC MARKETS GROUP INC

(OTCM)
09/19 02:27:15 pm
35.5 USD   -1.39%
07:01aOTC MARKETS : Welcomes Bear Creek Mining Corp. to OTCQX
PR
09/18BANNERMAN RESOURCES : Commences Trading on OTCQB Venture Market
AQ
09/03OTC MARKETS : Welcomes Ignite International Brands, Ltd. to OTCQX
PR
OTC Markets : Welcomes Bear Creek Mining Corp. to OTCQX

09/20/2019 | 07:01am EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Bear Creek Mining Corp. (TSX-V: BCM; OTCQX: BCEKF), a Peru-focused silver exploration and development company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market.  Bear Creek Mining Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Bear Creek Mining Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "BCEKF."  U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

"Bear Creek Mining's graduation to the OTCQX Best Market will enable the company to provide more efficient and transparent trading for investors," said Jason Paltrowitz, EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "Upgrading to OTCQX from the Pink Market marks an important milestone in the U.S. for those international companies that seek to build visibility, liquidity and shareholder value. We are pleased to welcome Bear Creek Mining to the OTCQX Market."

"OTCQX Best Market is a premier trading platform for Canadian companies seeking to increase exposure in the U.S., and we look forward to the opportunities to enhance shareholder value we believe will stem from Bear Creek's graduation to the OTCQX Market," states Tony Hawkshaw, President and CEO of Bear Creek Mining Corporation.

McMillan LLP acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Bear Creek Mining Corp.
Bear Creek Mining is a leading Peru-focused silver exploration and development company.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities.  Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services.  We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com 

OTC Markets Group logo. (PRNewsFoto/OTC Markets Group)

 

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/otc-markets-group-welcomes-bear-creek-mining-corp-to-otcqx-300921600.html

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
