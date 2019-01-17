OTC Markets : Welcomes Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc. (CSE: HARV; OTCQX: HTHHF), a vertically integrated public cannabis company with one of the largest footprints in the U.S., has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Harvest Health upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Harvest begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "HTHHF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

"We are pleased to welcome Harvest Health & Recreation as the first Arizona-based cannabis company to join the OTCQX Best Market," said Jason Paltrowitz, Director of OTC Markets Group International Ltd. and EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "Following completion of their $218 Million raise, Harvest has chosen to provide its U.S. investors with greater access on OTCQX to research and trade its stock. We look forward to supporting Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. as the company builds visibility in the U.S."

"Trading on the OTCQX Best Market is an important milestone for Harvest," said Harvest CEO Steve White. "Trading on OTCQX provides us with better investor visibility and more opportunities for our global investors. We look forward to using the OTCQX to continue penetrating into competitive markets and connect with a more diverse network of potential investors."

Harvest Health & Recreation was sponsored for OTCQX by Anthony L.G., PLLC, a qualified third-party firm responsible for providing guidance on OTCQX requirements and recommending membership.

About Harvest Health & Recreation Inc.

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. is one of the first consistently profitable, vertically integrated cannabis companies with one of the largest footprints in the U.S. Harvest's complete vertical solution includes industry-leading cultivation, manufacturing, and retail facilities, construction, real estate, technology and operational expertise — leveraging in-house legal, HR and marketing teams, along with proven experts in writing and winning state-based applications. The company has more than 525 employees with proven experience, expertise and knowledge of in-house best practices that are drawn upon whenever Harvest enters new markets. Harvest's executive team is comprised of leaders in finance, compliance, real estate and operations. Since its founding in 2011, Harvest has grown its footprint every year and now has more than 60 licenses in 12 states, with planned expansion into additional states by 2020. Harvest shares timely updates and releases as part of its regular course of business with the media and the interested public. For more information, visit: https://www.harvestinc.com/.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

