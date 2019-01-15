OTC Markets : Welcomes MJardin Group, Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced MJardin Group, Inc. (CSE: MJAR; OTCQX: MJARF), a global cannabis management platform, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. MJardin Group has upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

MJardin Group begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "MJARF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

"MJardin joins the OTCQX Best Market, trading alongside cannabis companies that are innovators in the industry," said Jason Paltrowitz, Director of OTC Markets Group International Ltd. and EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "Cross-trading on OTCQX provides MJardin's U.S. investors with greater access to the company's financials, news and research reports. We look forward to supporting MJardin as it expands its footprint in the U.S."

MJardin Group was sponsored for quotation on OTCQX by Foley & Lardner LLP, a national law firm that has provided guidance to MJardin on OTCQX requirements and recommended membership.

About MJardin Group Inc.

MJardin is a global cannabis management platform with extensive experience in cultivation, processing, distribution and retail. For over 10 years, MJardin has refined cultivation methodologies, developed state of the art facilities and implemented vertical integration for and on behalf of license owners. As a well-capitalized organization, MJardin continues to pursue strategic expansion and M&A opportunities across global legal cannabis markets. MJardin is based in Denver, Colorado, with offices in Toronto, Canada and Barcelona, Spain. For more information, please visit www.mjardin.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

