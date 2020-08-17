Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  OTC Markets Group Inc.    OTCM

OTC MARKETS GROUP INC.

(OTCM)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC - 08/14 01:03:54 pm
32 USD   +1.59%
07:28aOTC MARKETS : Welcomes New OTCQB Companies – August 17
PU
08/12OTC MARKETS : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results
PR
08/10OTC MARKETS : Welcomes New OTCQB Companies – August 10
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

OTC Markets : Welcomes New OTCQB Companies – August 17

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/17/2020 | 07:28am EDT

OTC Markets Group Welcomes New OTCQB Companies - August 17Press Release | 08/17/2020

OTC Markets Group Inc.(OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, announced the following companies are approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market:

Applied Graphene Materials PLC(LSE: AGM; OTCQB: APGMF) Applied Graphene Materials is engaged in the manufacture, dispersion and development of applications for graphene. AGM's operations are primarily within the U.K. and it's core markets are in the Coating, Composites, and Functional Materials markets.

Jupiter Gold Corporation(OTCQB: JUPGF) Jupiter Gold Corporation has 100%-ownership to eight gold projects in development and exploratory stages aggregating over 154,000 acres in Brazil.

New Placer Dome Gold Corp.(TSX-V: NGLD; OTCQB: NPDCF) New Placer Dome Corp (formerly Barrian Mining) is an exploration company focused on acquiring and developing gold assets in the United States.

ThreeD Cap Inc. (Y)(CSE: IDK; OTCQB: IDKFF) ThreeD Capital Inc. is a publicly-traded Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the Junior Resources, Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain sectors. ThreeD seeks to invest in early stage, promising companies and ICOs where it may be the lead investor and can additionally provide investees with advisory services, mentoring and access to the Companys ecosystem.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for these companies on www.otcmarkets.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc.(OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX Best Market, the OTCQB Venture Market and the Pink Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

OTC Markets, OTCQX, OTCQB, Pink and OTC Link are registered trademarks of OTC Markets Group Inc.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Disclaimer

OTC Markets Group Inc. published this content on 17 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2020 11:27:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about OTC MARKETS GROUP INC.
07:28aOTC MARKETS : Welcomes New OTCQB Companies – August 17
PU
08/12OTC MARKETS : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results
PR
08/10OTC MARKETS : Welcomes New OTCQB Companies – August 10
PU
08/05VIVA GOLD : Upgrades to OTCQB Listing in the US
AQ
08/05ECC VENTURES 1 : A2Z Smart Technologies Upgrades to OTCQB
AQ
08/03OTC MARKETS : Welcomes New OTCQB Companies – August 3
PU
07/27OTC MARKETS : Welcomes New OTCQB Companies – July 27
PU
07/21NOVONIX LTD (ASX : NVX) Update on North American Trading in Novonix Shares
AQ
07/16LOOP INSIGHTS : Applies to List on the OTCQB Venture Market and DTC Eligibility
AQ
06/29Life Sciences Companies Investor Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Vi..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 65,7 M - -
Net income 2020 15,1 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 25,1x
Yield 2020 1,88%
Capitalization 364 M 364 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 5,54x
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,41x
Nbr of Employees 102
Free-Float 94,5%
Chart OTC MARKETS GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
OTC Markets Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OTC MARKETS GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 36,00 $
Last Close Price 32,00 $
Spread / Highest target 12,5%
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
R. Cromwell Coulson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Neal L. Wolkoff Non-Executive Chairman
Beatrice Ordonez Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor relations
Bruce Ostrover Chief Technology Officer
Gary Baddeley Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OTC MARKETS GROUP INC.-8.57%364
CME GROUP INC.-14.59%61 483
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.36.79%13 271
ASX LIMITED8.95%11 854
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.19.27%10 376
MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS33.18%4 438
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group