OTC Markets : Welcomes New OTCQB Companies – August 17

OTC Markets Group Welcomes New OTCQB Companies - August 17Press Release | 08/17/2020

OTC Markets Group Inc.(OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, announced the following companies are approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market:

Applied Graphene Materials PLC(LSE: AGM; OTCQB: APGMF) Applied Graphene Materials is engaged in the manufacture, dispersion and development of applications for graphene. AGM's operations are primarily within the U.K. and it's core markets are in the Coating, Composites, and Functional Materials markets.

Jupiter Gold Corporation(OTCQB: JUPGF) Jupiter Gold Corporation has 100%-ownership to eight gold projects in development and exploratory stages aggregating over 154,000 acres in Brazil.

New Placer Dome Gold Corp.(TSX-V: NGLD; OTCQB: NPDCF) New Placer Dome Corp (formerly Barrian Mining) is an exploration company focused on acquiring and developing gold assets in the United States.

ThreeD Cap Inc. (Y)(CSE: IDK; OTCQB: IDKFF) ThreeD Capital Inc. is a publicly-traded Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the Junior Resources, Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain sectors. ThreeD seeks to invest in early stage, promising companies and ICOs where it may be the lead investor and can additionally provide investees with advisory services, mentoring and access to the Companys ecosystem.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for these companies on www.otcmarkets.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc.(OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX Best Market, the OTCQB Venture Market and the Pink Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

OTC Markets, OTCQX, OTCQB, Pink and OTC Link are registered trademarks of OTC Markets Group Inc.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed