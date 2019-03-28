Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  OTC Markets Group Inc    OTCM

OTC MARKETS GROUP INC

(OTCM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC - 03/27 03:56:09 pm
32.61 USD   -2.66%
07:01aOTC MARKETS : Welcomes Oconee Financial Corp. to OTCQX
PR
03/19OTC MARKETS : Welcomes Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. to OTCQX
PR
03/18OTC MARKETS : Welcomes Captor Capital Corp. to OTCQX Best Market
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

OTC Markets : Welcomes Oconee Financial Corp. to OTCQX

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/28/2019 | 07:01am EDT

NEW YORK, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Oconee Financial Corp. (OTCQX: OSBK), the holding company for Oconee State Bank, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Oconee Financial Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market. 

Oconee Financial Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "OSBK."  U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

"We are pleased to welcome Oconee Financial Corp. to the growing number of community banks trading on the OTCQX Best Market," said Jason Paltrowitz, Director of OTC Markets Group International Ltd. and EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "Founded in 1960, Oconee Financial has grown to $350 million in Oconee County, GA and joins the roster of investor-focused community banks on OTCQX that are distinguished by the integrity of their operations and diligence with which they convey their qualifications."

"Trading on OTCQX is a noteworthy milestone for Oconee State Bank and our holding company. It reflects the strong desire within our community for a more robust market for our shares and easily accessible information on the activities of our company," said T. Neil Stevens, President and CEO of Oconee State Bank.

D.A. Davidson & Co. acted as the company's Corporate Broker.

About Oconee Financial Corp.
Since the doors of the Main Street office opened in 1960, Oconee State Bank has proudly served the local community, providing an unparalleled commitment to personalized service, value added products, and a deep sense of responsibility to its customers. With more than 56 years of service, Oconee State Bank is the only locally owned and operated community bank in Oconee County.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities.  Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services.  We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.
To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/otc-markets-group-welcomes-oconee-financial-corp-to-otcqx-300819991.html

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OTC MARKETS GROUP INC
07:01aOTC MARKETS : Welcomes Oconee Financial Corp. to OTCQX
PR
03/19OTC MARKETS : Welcomes Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. to OTCQX
PR
03/19CAPTOR CAPITAL : Announces Commencement of Trading on OTCQX Best Market
AQ
03/18OTC MARKETS : Welcomes Captor Capital Corp. to OTCQX Best Market
PR
03/18OTC MARKETS : OTCQX Banks Virtual Investor Presentations Now Available for On-De..
PR
03/15OTC MARKETS GROUP INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/14OTC MARKETS : Rio2 Limited Begins Trading on the OTCQX Best Market in the United..
AQ
03/14OTC MARKETS : Welcomes Rio2 Limited to OTCQX
PR
03/12OTC MARKETS : Welcomes Cresco Labs Inc. to OTCQX
PR
03/11OTC MARKETS : Welcomes Maverix Metals Inc. to OTCQX
PR
More news
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.