OTC Markets : Welcomes Vapen MJ Ventures Corporation to OTCQX

NEW YORK, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Vapen MJ Ventures Corporation (CSE: VAPN; OTCQX: VAPNF), a fully integrated agricultural technology, services and property management company in the cannabis industry, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market.

Vapen MJ Ventures Corporation begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "VAPNF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

"We are pleased to welcome Vapen MJ Ventures Corporation to the OTCQX Best Market," said Jason Paltrowitz, EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "Trading on the OTCQX Market in the U.S., along with the company's recent listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange, will enable Vapen MJ Ventures Corporation to build visibility and provide additional transparency for investors globally. We look forward to supporting the company in the public markets."

Thai Nguyen, chief executive officer, and Bob Brilon, president and chief financial officer of Vapen MJ Ventures Corporation added, "We believe that Vapen MJ's qualification for trading on OTCQX will increase awareness and visibility while providing transparency for our global investors. Vapen MJ is expanding its market penetration in the United States with partnerships in various additional states. Simultaneously, the company is expanding its presence with the financial community, and joining the prestigious international community of companies that trade on OTCQX and increasing access for U.S. investors is a key step in this effort."

SecuritiesLawUSA, PC acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Vapen MJ Ventures Corporation

Vapen MJ Ventures Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, currently operates as an agricultural technology, services and property management company utilizing a full vertical integration business model to oversee and execute all aspects of cultivation, extraction, manufacturing (THC and CBD cartridges, concentrates, edibles), retail dispensary, and wholesale distribution of high margin Cannabis THC and Hemp CBD products under the Vapen Brand. Vapen MJ currently provides these management and marketing services in the State of Arizona with expansion plans through acquisitions and partnerships worldwide. Vapen MJ expansion plans include partnering with cannabis license holders and hemp farms in multiple states within the U.S.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

