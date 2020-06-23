Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. to Webcast Live at Life Sciences Investor Forum June 25th

Log in
06/23/2020 | 08:36am EDT

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (CSE:SIXW | OTCQB:ATURF | FSE:AHUH), focused on Cannabinoid Purification, today announced that Dr. Jonathan Gluckman, President/CEO, will present live at LifeSciencesInvestorForum.com on June 25th.

DATE: Thursday, June 25th
TIME: 1 PM EST
LINK: https://tinyurl.com/062520LSIFPR

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.lifesciencesinvestorforum.com.

Recent Company Highlights

About Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.

Sixth Wave is a development stage nanotechnology company with patented technologies that focus on extraction and detection of target substances at the molecular level using highly specialized Molecularly Imprinted Polymers (“MIP’s”). The Company is in the process of commercializing its AffinityTM cannabinoid purification system, as well as, IXOS®, a line of extraction polymers for the gold mining industry.

Sixth Wave can design, develop and commercialize MIP solutions across a broad spectrum of industries. The company is focused on nanotechnology architectures that are highly relevant for detection and separation of viruses, biogenic amines and other pathogens, for which the Company has products at various stages of development.

For more information about Sixth Wave, please visit our web site at: https://sixthwave.com

About Life Sciences Investor Forum

Life Sciences Investor Forum is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for Life Sciences companies to meet with and present directly to investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Life Sciences Investor Forum is powered by Intrado Digital Media and specifically designed for more efficient investor access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Life Sciences Investor Forum combines leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

CONTACTS:

Dr. Jonathan Gluckman
President/CEO
801-582-0559
info@sixthwave.com

Life Sciences Investor Forum
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
(212) 220-2221
johnv@lifesciencesinvestorforum.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
