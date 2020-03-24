Virtual Conference for Life Sciences Companies and Investors Broadcast Live March 26, 2020

Log in
03/24/2020 | 08:31am EDT

NEW YORK, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Life Sciences Investor Forum today announced the agenda for its inaugural event for public and private companies, investors and industry professionals from around the world. This day-long virtual event will showcase live company presentations and interactive discussions focused on the life sciences industry.

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors and analysts are invited to attend. The program opens at 9:15 AM ET on Thursday, March 26th with the first live webcast at 9:30 AM ET.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://tinyurl.com/LSIF032620-AgendaPR 

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend the live presentations or ask questions.

Agenda and presenting companies:

Eastern Time (ET)CompanyTicker
9:30 AMRedHill Biopharma Ltd.Nasdaq: RDHL
10:00 AMNuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc.OTCQX: NRIFF | TSX: NRI
10:30 AMOrexo ABOTCQX: ORXOY | Nasdaq STO: ORX
11:00 AMEmmaus Life Sciences, Inc.OTCQB: EMMA
11:30 AMMoleculin Biotech, Inc.Nasdaq: MBRX
12:00 PMLexaria Bioscience Corp.OTCQX: LXRP | CSE: LXX
12:30 PMBeroni Group Ltd.OTCQX: BNIGF | NSX: BTG

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and for more information about the program, please visit www.lifesciencesinvestorforum.com.

About Life Sciences Investor ForumLife Sciences Investor Forum is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for Life Sciences companies to meet with and present directly to investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Life Sciences Investor Forum is powered by Intrado Digital Media and specifically designed for more efficient investor access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Life Sciences Investor Forum combines leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

CONTACT
Life Sciences Investor Forum
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
(212) 220-2221
johnv@lifesciencesinvestorforum.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
