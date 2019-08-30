Log in
OTELCO INC

(OTEL)
Boogie Bottoms: Rally by the River – Blountsville, AL

08/30/2019 | 12:12pm EDT
End of the Summer Adult Summer Party
September 5-8, 2019

Say goodbye to summer with some adult fun down by the river. Blount county's premire biker even will feature tons of fun activities, including:

  • Pop's famous Homemade 'iron Skillet' breakfast
  • Bike Games
  • Karaoke
  • SlipNSlide
  • Bonfire
  • Vendors

There will also be live music! Clay Jones and the Jessie Priest Bands will be performing on Friday night and Saturday night respectively.

This is a strictly adult event, so please leave the kids at home for this one.

For a full schedule of events click here! Accommodations

Camping/RV spots and cabins are available. Power spots for RVs depend on availability. To reserve a power spot you can call Jimmy Roper at (205) 446-5261. All fees are collected at the gate and are strictly cash only. Event pricing is as follows:

  • Weekend Membership Armbands: $30 per person
  • Cabins and Bunkhouses:Up to $300 per weekend
  • RV Power Spots: $75 per camper
  • Water for Holding Tanks: $15 per camper
For More Information

For general rally information please contact Ronny 'pop' Branham at (205) 353-9700 or Anthony and Margaret Boatright at (205) 680-2962. For cabin, vendor, or band info please contact Marty and Melissa Boatright at (205) 680-2962.

Disclaimer

Otelco Inc. published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Chart OTELCO INC
Duration : Period :
Otelco Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OTELCO INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Robert J. Souza President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Philip McCall Chairman
Richard Clark Chief Operating Officer
Curtis Lee Garner Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Howard James Haug Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OTELCO INC-25.14%41
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS3.08%239 640
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP12.92%88 695
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG2.16%79 417
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%52 787
BCE INC.15.78%42 507
