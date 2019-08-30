Boogie Bottoms: Rally by the River – Blountsville, AL

Say goodbye to summer with some adult fun down by the river. Blount county's premire biker even will feature tons of fun activities, including:

Pop's famous Homemade 'iron Skillet' breakfast

Bike Games

Karaoke

SlipNSlide

Bonfire

Vendors

There will also be live music! Clay Jones and the Jessie Priest Bands will be performing on Friday night and Saturday night respectively.

This is a strictly adult event, so please leave the kids at home for this one.

Camping/RV spots and cabins are available. Power spots for RVs depend on availability. To reserve a power spot you can call Jimmy Roper at (205) 446-5261. All fees are collected at the gate and are strictly cash only. Event pricing is as follows:

Weekend Membership Armbands: $30 per person

$30 per person Cabins and Bunkhouses: Up to $300 per weekend

Up to $300 per weekend RV Power Spots: $75 per camper

$75 per camper Water for Holding Tanks: $15 per camper

For general rally information please contact Ronny 'pop' Branham at (205) 353-9700 or Anthony and Margaret Boatright at (205) 680-2962. For cabin, vendor, or band info please contact Marty and Melissa Boatright at (205) 680-2962.