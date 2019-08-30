Boogie Bottoms: Rally by the River – Blountsville, AL

End of the Summer Adult Summer Party
September 5-8, 2019
Say goodbye to summer with some adult fun down by the river. Blount county's premire biker even will feature tons of fun activities, including:
-
Pop's famous Homemade 'iron Skillet' breakfast
-
Bike Games
-
Karaoke
-
SlipNSlide
-
Bonfire
-
Vendors
There will also be live music! Clay Jones and the Jessie Priest Bands will be performing on Friday night and Saturday night respectively.
This is a strictly adult event, so please leave the kids at home for this one.
For a full schedule of events click here!
Accommodations
Camping/RV spots and cabins are available. Power spots for RVs depend on availability. To reserve a power spot you can call Jimmy Roper at (205) 446-5261. All fees are collected at the gate and are strictly cash only. Event pricing is as follows:
For More Information
-
Weekend Membership Armbands: $30 per person
-
Cabins and Bunkhouses:Up to $300 per weekend
-
RV Power Spots: $75 per camper
-
Water for Holding Tanks: $15 per camper
For general rally information please contact Ronny 'pop' Branham at (205) 353-9700 or Anthony and Margaret Boatright at (205) 680-2962. For cabin, vendor, or band info please contact Marty and Melissa Boatright at (205) 680-2962.
Disclaimer
Otelco Inc. published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 16:11:02 UTC