Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Otelco Inc    OTEL

OTELCO INC

(OTEL)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Letter to the editor: Maine's connectivity depends on passage of Broadband as infrastructure bond

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2019 | 01:41pm EDT

OTELCO has been providing rural phone service in Maine for more than 100 years. Our history is rooted in rural farmers taking infrastructure into their own hands at a time when phone lines were necessary, but lacking. Today's challenge is delivering fast reliable Internet access to those same rural communities.

We are building Fiber to the Premise (FTTP) in our rural footprints as quickly as resources allow. Meanwhile, just like those farmers, forward-thinking municipalities are seeking ways to expedite the construction of fiber broadband. OTELCO is working with three communities in Penobscot County to develop collaborative funding models to help them get the connectivity infrastructure they need. In Alton, it took collaboration between the Town, OTELCO, and the ConnectME Authority to fund the $700,000 FTTP project that will serve everyone in town.

Governor Mills has asked the legislature to return for a special session on August 26th to address her revised bond package which includes $15 million for broadband infrastructure to be administered by the ConnectME Authority. With collaborative efforts like Alton, that $15 million could be quadrupled with matching municipal and private funds. That could build thousands of miles of FTTP in unserved areas of Maine.

Reliable access to broadband is critical to Maine's economic future. Education, workforce development, aging in place, and local economies need broadband infrastructure as much as they need safe roads or electricity.

We urge all elected officials to vote for Maine's economic future and support the broadband bond on August 26th.

Trevor Jones
VP of Sales, Marketing & Customer Service
OTELCO

Disclaimer

Otelco Inc. published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 17:40:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OTELCO INC
01:41pLETTER TO THE EDITOR : Maine's connectivity depends on passage of Broadband as i..
PU
09:53aOTELCO : How Individual Citizens Can Start a Municipal Broadband Conversation in..
PU
08:28aOTELCO : How Individual Citizens Can Start a Broadband Conversation in their Com..
PU
08/15OTELCO : Enriching Lives and Thriving Communities Through Municipal Broadband
PU
08/14OTELCO : Virtual Reality Moonwalk with Makerspace Workshops – Leverett, MA
PU
08/13OTELCO : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
08/13OTELCO INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Discl..
AQ
08/13Otelco Reports Second Quarter 2019 Operational and Financial Results
GL
08/13OTELCO : 2019 Annual Golf Classic – Yarmouth ME
PU
08/12OTELCO : Chicago The Musical at the Lakewood Theater – Madison, ME
PU
More news
Chart OTELCO INC
Duration : Period :
Otelco Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OTELCO INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Robert J. Souza President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Philip McCall Chairman
Richard Clark Chief Operating Officer
Curtis Lee Garner Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Howard James Haug Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OTELCO INC0.00%39
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS1.00%234 842
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP12.41%88 320
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG0.04%77 960
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%57 588
BCE INC.14.91%41 927
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group